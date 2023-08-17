Best's Review’s Most Popular Recent Stories Focus on Top 20 Global Brokers, World’s Largest Insurance Companies and More

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In the last 90 days, Best’s Review readers have been most interested in the following stories:
- “Top 20 Global Brokers – 2023 Edition” ranks global brokers by 2022 total revenue and describes industry developments and company activity.
- “'World’s Largest Insurance Companies – 2023 Edition” ranks insurance companies around the globe based on 2021 net nonbanking assets and 2021 net premiums written.
- “Insurers Working to Narrow $12 Trillion Gap in U.S. Life Insurance Coverage” indicates that insurance professionals have heeded the call to step up efforts to reach traditionally underserved communities.
- “Guns and Insurance: Not a Good Mix” reports that a federal court recently found that coverage does not extend to people wielding a gun that discharges and injures someone.
Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
