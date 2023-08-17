KBRA Releases Surveillance Report for Barclays Bank PLC

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On 8 August 2023, KBRA Europe (KBRA) upgraded the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings to A+ from A and affirmed the short-term deposit and debt ratings of K1 for Barclays Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Barclays PLC (LON: BARC) (“Barclays”), an international financial institution. The Outlook for the long-term ratings is Stable.

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.