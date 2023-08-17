Here's to You, Teach! SONIC Drive-In Applauds Educators with Week of Rewards

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the new school year gets underway, SONIC® Drive-In is thanking educators with a weeklong freebie event. From August 21 through August 25, an offer will be sent each day to any teacher, faculty or staff at a K-12 school or degree-granting university enrolled in the SONIC Teachers’ Circle program, available through the SONIC App.*

Teachers’ Circle Week of Rewards:

Monday, August 21 – Free Large Drink or Slush

– Free Large Drink or Slush Tuesday, August 22 – Free Breakfast Entrée

– Free Breakfast Entrée Wednesday, August 23 – Free Small Cold Brew

– Free Small Cold Brew Thursday, August 24 – Free Medium Tots or Fries

– Free Medium Tots or Fries Friday, August 25 – Free SONIC Cheeseburger

Any teacher, faculty or staff at a K-12 school or degree-granting university can sign up for Teachers’ Circle by updating their account information in the SONIC App to start receiving special, exclusive rewards.**

“Educators give their all each day as they shape and inspire the minds of our kids. Providing teachers and faculty with a week of special SONIC rewards is our small way of saying thanks as they start a new school year,” said Kim Lewis, Vice President of Brand Experience for SONIC.

In addition to providing exclusive rewards to educators through Teachers’ Circle, SONIC supports public schools throughout the year by donating a portion of proceeds from every drink, slush and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local public education.*** Since 2009, the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative has raised more than $27 million for funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs in the U.S. to support public education.

*Each reward is valid one time only with any purchase made online or in the SONIC App as a registered user. Free Large Drink or Slush with Purchase reward valid only on August 21; Free Breakfast Entrée with Purchase reward valid only on August 22 (excludes Local Favorite items); Free Small Cold Brew with Purchase reward valid only on August 23; Free Medium Tots or Fries with Purchase reward valid only on August 24; Free SONIC Cheeseburger with Purchase reward valid August 25-27. Add-ins cost extra. Not valid with Combos, delivery or any other offers. Mobile ordering available only at select locations; hours may vary.

**To join SONIC Teachers’ Circle, download the SONIC App, register, open your account settings by tapping your profile icon on the bottom left of the app, then tap your name to open account settings. Under “Account,” select “I’m A Teacher” and provide your information to sign up. The program is available to educators employed by K-12 schools and colleges/universities in the United States. Once verified, Teachers’ Circle members will receive exclusive discounts and offers within the app, only available to teachers.

**SONIC donates a portion of every Drink, Slush, and Shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.

