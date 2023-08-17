Carbon Direct Serves as Strategic Advisor to Two Awardees of Department of Energy Direct Air Capture Grants

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carbon Direct, a company built to help enterprises drive climate action, today announced that it served as a strategic advisor to two of the initial selections for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law-funded Regional Direct Air Capture (DAC) Hubs program. Carbon Direct was selected by 1PointFive to provide community benefits planning, life cycle assessments, and stakeholder engagement, and by CarbonCapture Inc. to provide go-to-market strategies and life cycle assessments in support of these federally-funded projects.

“1PointFive is commercializing direct air capture technology alongside other CCUS solutions at an industrial scale to help curb the rise in global temperatures and provide opportunities for companies to meet their net zero goals,” said Michael Avery, President and General Manager at 1PointFive. “Receiving a U.S. Department of Energy grant validates the need for carbon removal technology and our approach to working with communities. We appreciated the guidance Carbon Direct provided on engagement strategies and partnerships that will strengthen our outreach in local communities and ensure that the grant benefits will be equitably distributed. It was important for us to work with a science-based organization that is equally committed to achieving global climate goals.”

1PointFive was selected to enter award negotiations with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations (OCED) for funding to develop a DAC hub in South Texas. The South Texas Hub is intended to serve as a model for the development of future DAC hubs across North America and around the world by demonstrating the technical and commercial viability of DAC. Through its collaboration with Carbon Direct, 1PointFive committed to demonstrating the ability of DAC hubs to provide regional economic, environmental, and social benefits through a community benefits plan designed to further equity, justice, and quality job creation in the development of the project. Read the press release.

CarbonCapture Inc. was selected for award negotiation of a $12.5 million design grant from the DOE to develop the first phase of the Wyoming Regional Direct Air Capture Hub in partnership with CO 2 utilization partner Twelve and CO 2 storage provider Frontier Carbon Solutions. Earlier this year, Wyoming signed a memorandum of understanding outlining its commitment to the DAC industry development and is now poised to become a leading region for carbon management.

“CarbonCapture Inc. is proud to be among the first cohort of project developers to be selected for funding from the Department of Energy for the construction of regional direct air capture hubs,” said Patricia Loria, Vice President, Business Development at CarbonCapture Inc. “Throughout the design and application process, Carbon Direct has been an important partner for us for our Wyoming Regional DAC Hub application, providing valuable guidance around go-to-market strategies for the intended hub’s carbon removal credits and advice on life cycle assessment for direct air capture into geological sequestration and sustainable aviation fuel. We look forward to continuing to work with the team at Carbon Direct through the next phase of this project.”

“Throughout the design and DOE application process, both 1PointFive and CarbonCapture Inc. demonstrated steadfast commitment to developing DAC carbon removal projects that not only met the highest standards for scientific integrity, but also for meaningful community engagement and involvement,” said Jon Goldberg, CEO, Carbon Direct. “Through our continued collaboration, we look forward to helping 1PointFive and CarbonCapture Inc. advance DAC hubs that set the global standard for not only climate impact, but community, economic, and environmental benefit.”

Under President Biden, the $1.2 billion investment from the Department of Energy is the largest investment in engineered carbon removal in history, and will fund the development, design, and feasibility study for DAC hub projects across the United States. In addition to the South Texas hub in development by 1PointFive, the DOE also selected a project in Louisiana for award negotiations. In the Louisiana project, Battelle will act as the DAC Hub owner, with Climeworks Corporation and Heirloom Carbon Technologies, Inc. serving as technology providers for the project.

About Carbon Direct

Carbon Direct helps organizations go from climate goal to climate action. We combine technology with deep expertise in climate science, policy, and carbon markets to deliver carbon emission footprints, actionable reduction strategies, and high-quality carbon dioxide removal. With Carbon Direct, clients can set and equitably deliver on their climate commitments, streamline compliance, and manage risk through transparency and scientific credibility.

Our expertise is trusted by global climate leaders including Microsoft, American Express, and Alaska Airlines, as well as by the World Economic Forum, which selected Carbon Direct as an Implementation Partner for the First Movers Coalition. To learn more, visit www.carbon-direct.com.