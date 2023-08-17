NCR to Run Kiwibank's ATM Fleet as Part of Allpoint Network

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced it has expanded its partnership with Kiwibank, the largest New Zealand-owned bank. NCR will run the bank’s ATM fleet through its ATM as a Service solution, and Kiwibank’s 200+ ATMs will be incorporated into NCR’s Allpoint Network in New Zealand.

Kiwibank initially partnered with NCR to enhance the capabilities and performance of its ATMs through NCR’s managed services and solutions 11 years ago. By expanding the relationship to include ATM as a Service, NCR will take on operational management and maintenance of both in-branch and offsite ATMs.

Kiwibank customers will still be able to access all the same features they currently have today, as well as continuing to enjoy fee-free ATM transactions at Kiwibank ATMs. In 2024, Kiwibank customers will gain access to NCR’s Allpoint Network in New Zealand, which offers surcharge-free access to Allpoint ATMs nationwide.

“This move is part of our exciting multi-year transformation of our products, services, and technology to meet the needs of our customers. Adopting NCR’s ATM as a Service solution means that our customers are one step closer to the experts who will operate and manage the ATMs, enabling our customers to benefit from innovation faster,” said Kiwibank’s Chief Customer Officer, Retail, Mark Stephen.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with Kiwibank, allowing them to offer robust self-service transaction capabilities to customers both in branch and out in the community,” said Stuart Mackinnon, EVP, ATM Group, NCR Banking. “This move marks significant growth for NCR in the New Zealand market, and we look forward to helping financial institutions optimize their physical ATM networks while widening consumers’ access to cash.”

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leader in transforming, connecting and running technology platforms for self-directed banking, stores and restaurants. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with 35,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

About Kiwibank

Kiwibank is a purpose-led organisation that has modern, Kiwi values at heart and keeps Kiwi money where it belongs – right here in New Zealand. As a Kiwi bank, with more than a million customers, our trusted experts are focused on supporting Kiwi with their home ownership aspirations and backing local business ambitions, so together we can thrive here in Aotearoa and on the world stage. Kiwibank is the #1 bank in Kantar’s 2023 Corporate Reputation Index and the only bank in the top 20. To find out more about Kiwibank visit www.kiwibank.co.nz.