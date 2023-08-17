CommentSold Announces Live-Selling Strategic Partnership With TikTok

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CommentSold, the North American leader in fashion live selling technology, announced today that it will be partnering with TikTok Shop to power a live selling integration in the U.S. Through this integration, merchants using CommentSold are able to seamlessly host live shopping events on TikTok from the CommentSold platform with complete live-show production, commerce and communication management integrated with TikTok Shop.

The live shopping market is projected to reach $57 billion in the U.S. by 2025 and will only continue to grow, with millennial and Gen-Z shoppers leading the way. In order to adapt to changing consumer shopping behavior and to stay relevant, it is important for retailers and brands to meet their customers where they are.

TikTok has fast become a destination for a growing community of over 1 billion users globally. Nearly half (48%) of TikTok users are interested in making a purchase on or from TikTok in the next 3 months and half of TikTok users have bought something after watching TikTok LIVE. LIVE Shopping allows brands the ability to connect directly with their community in real-time and showcase products at the same time. This is a unique way to grow their community while also providing a way to showcase their products and boost sales.

This partnership unlocks new opportunities for CommentSold merchants, connecting thousands of small businesses, brands and merchants with a new generation of shoppers on TikTok. This experience is already a resounding success for top CommentSold performers – live shopping events and shoppable videos on TikTok are growing at an average of 25% week over week on a GMV basis with 57% of all first time shoppers coming directly from TikTok. This success is due in part to CommentSold’s technology and live-selling expertise. By collaborating with TikTok to understand the behaviors and expectations of their audience, CommentSold helped their merchants adapt proven live selling techniques for a new wave of live shopping fans on TikTok.

“We’re absolutely delighted to partner with TikTok and bring a brand new channel to our community of live-sellers, retailers and brands. This is already helping our customers acquire new shoppers, increase engagement and customer loyalty, and drive repeat purchases and revenue growth,” said Gautam Goswami, Chief Executive Officer of CommentSold. “TikTok is a key player in the U.S. live selling landscape and we look forward to partnering with them as adoption grows.”

About CommentSold

CommentSold is the North American leader in live selling technology (ranked by G2), enabling over 4,000 small to mid-sized retailers with live-selling tools, generating 163M+ items sold with $3.7B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide retailers with best-in-class solutions for delivering engaging live video commerce experiences across all of their sales channels simultaneously. Recent innovations from the company include their category leading multi-host/ multi-camera live selling interface that allows next level interactivity in a live-sale session.

For more information, please visit CommentSold.com or Videeo.live.