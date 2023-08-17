Westcliff University Athletic Department Enters Five-Year Partnership With BSN SPORTS and Nike

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westcliff University, a premier global higher education institution, is proud to announce it has entered into a five-year partnership with Nike through BSN SPORTS. This partnership makes BSN SPORTS Westcliff University Athletics' official provider of apparel, uniforms and other equipment needs for all 28 of Westcliff’s varsity sports, and 11 academy teams (developmental program), as well as event sponsorship. This partnership comes in the wake of Westcliff Athletics’ impressive performance in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) over the last two years.

During its Fall 2022 and Spring 2023 seasons, the Westcliff athletics department achieved 13 collective championships, including the women’s soccer team defeating the previously unbeaten Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona to win the Cal Pac Tournament championship; the men’s water polo team fought tirelessly to become victorious in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) national championship finals while also earning the tournament’s prestigious Finals MVP and Defensive MVP awards; the cheer team winning a national title in the advanced large co-ed division at the National Cheerleading Association (NCA) Championship; the men’s basketball team winning the Cal Pac Tournament championship against University of California, Merced; the women’s beach volleyball team earning the school’s first back-to-back Cal Pac Championships; the surf team winning the National Scholastic Surf Association California State Championship; and both the men’s and women’s tennis programs acing the regular season and winning championships at tournaments.

“This partnership is a testament to our student-athletes’ success, and I am proud to see them equipped with best-in-class clothing, shoes and equipment to support their continued success,” said Westcliff Dean of Athletics, Shawn Harris. “The Nike brand carries a sense of pride and accomplishment that we believe will help us continue to recruit top-quality athletes and further build our athletic program.”

The Westcliff Athletics Department operates with the principles of its five “C’s” in mind: Find great athletes with superior character, who can establish an exceptional culture, by making a tremendous impact in the community and being fully committed to excellence, which will translate into championships. This values-driven focus on creating more than just winning teams, but also to have student-athletes grow into healthy, successful and valued members of the community aligns well with Nike’s vision to “expand human potential…by making a positive impact in communities where we live and work.”

Ray Buck, Vice President of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select Program, said, “This agreement with Westcliff University affirms our highest goals for the BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select program – delivering elite custom products and services to our collegiate partners. We are very excited to be the athletic supplier for Westcliff and help impact their growing athletic program.”

About Westcliff University: Westcliff University is an innovative global higher education institution with its finger on the pulse of the international business landscape and the needs of today’s employers. Founded in 1993 and based in Irvine, Calif., it offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees spanning 21 areas of study including business, education, technology, computer science and engineering – and most recently law with the acquisition of Western State College of Law. Westcliff is a California Public Benefit Corporation which affirms its dedication to operating in the best interests of its students and the surrounding community. With more than 5,000 enrolled students, its programs focus on both the hard and soft skills needed to secure quality jobs in high-growth industries; it offers community and business engagement opportunities for the hands-on experience today’s students require; and it provides innovative and affordable programs live online and in classrooms across the globe. Visit www.westcliff.edu and www.wsulaw.edu to learn more; and follow Westcliff on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About BSN SPORTS: Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce and direct sales. Focused on providing game-changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS, please visit www.bsnsports.com.

