Paige and Ohio State Wexner Medical Center Collaborate to Study How AI Tools Can Bring Accuracy and Efficiency to Prostate Cancer Diagnosis in a Community Hospital Setting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paige, a global leader in end-to-end digital pathology solutions and clinical AI applications that assist in diagnosing cancer, today announced a collaboration with Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (OSWMC) and its affiliated community hospitals. They will conduct a multi-arm clinical utility and health economics study to measure the accuracy, efficiency and cost-savings impact of using AI tools in diagnosing cancer in a community hospital setting. OSWMC will utilize the Paige Prostate Suite, including Paige Prostate Detect, the only FDA approved AI-powered pathology algorithm, to assess the differences between diagnoses made with and without the use of AI.

Paige Prostate has already been shown to improve the detection of prostate cancer. In this research, leading community hospital pathologists will be conducting a retrospective real-world data study to analyze differences in the accuracy and read efficiency with which general surgical pathologists detect, grade, and quantify prostate cancers with and without the assistance of the Paige Prostate Suite, compared to a subspecialist reference diagnosis. The study will also examine differences in time and resource utilization based on the use of AI. Qualitatively, this will help determine the impact of the Paige Prostate AI applications on community pathologists, factoring in subspecialist skill access, patient treatment and management pathways, and the level of confidence in diagnosis with and without Paige’s AI applications.

“The American Cancer Society estimates there will be more than 288,000 new cases of prostate cancer in the United States in 2023 alone, and more than 10 percent of them will be fatal,” said Dr. David Klimstra, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Paige. “The study by OSWMC and its affiliates, using Paige, will provide greater insight into the impact AI has on their diagnostic capabilities, and ultimately help pathologists and oncologists feel confident in the accuracy and efficiency of AI to support them in detecting, diagnosing and treating prostate cancer patients.”

“The community setting has arguably the most to benefit from the Paige Prostate Suite, which is a virtual digital companion expert,” added Andrea Parke, Global Director of Clinical Science and Partnerships at Paige. “This novel study will not only investigate the impact of Paige Prostate on diagnostic accuracy in the community setting, but also measure the time and resource efficiencies that can be gained with an AI assisted workflow.”

OSWMC have curated the study cohort and aim to initiate study reads later this month.

“AI powered diagnostic solutions such as Paige are on their way to revolutionizing pathology practice,” said Dr. Swati Satturwar, Clinical Assistant Professor of Pathology and the study’s Principal Investigator. “This retrospective study in collaboration with Paige will showcase the effectiveness of AI in the community setting and will provide real-life evidence to enhance adoption of AI for routine clinical use.”

About Paige

Paige uses the power of AI to drive a new era of cancer discovery and treatment. To improve the lives of patients with cancer, Paige has created a cloud-based platform that transforms pathologists’ workflow and increases diagnostic confidence as well as productivity, all on a global scale. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for a clinical AI application in digital pathology. The same Paige technology empowers pharmaceutical companies to more effectively evaluate treatment options for patients and design new biomarkers for drug development so that every patient gets precise treatment options.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.paige.ai, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Ohio State Wexner Medical Center

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is home to one of the world’s leading digital pathology programs. We are proud to also be a leader in deploying quantitative image analysis (QIA), machine learning, and artificial intelligence to produce diagnoses for patients that are dramatically faster, more comprehensive, and more accurate than ever previously possible. We work with our partners to develop, test, and implement the tools that will transform pathology practice in the 21st Century.