Toyota Racing Development unveils newest official partner, Endava

SALISBURY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toyota Racing Development (TRD) has announced its latest official partnership with Endava, a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services. This multi-year deal will see Endava endowed as the Official IT Consulting Partner of TRD and the Toyota GR Cup. With this relationship, Endava will receive primary branding on two GR Cup cars.

“We are truly excited to become an official partner of Toyota Racing. TRD’s winning track record, creative innovation, and accelerated adoption of progressive technologies align seamlessly with Endava’s ethos and next-generation technology capabilities. Together, we will be able to deliver the best experiences possible to Toyota Racing teams, partners, and fans,” said Justin Marcucci, Endava’s Chief Digital Officer.

Founded in 2000, Endava strives to help companies take advantage of new business models and market opportunities by ideating and delivering new products, enterprise platforms, and intelligent digital experiences. Endava, which is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DAVA), is truly a world-wide company with nearly 12,000 employees around the globe. Endava joins Segra and Starkey as new TRD partnerships announced this year, joining an impressive list of official TRD partners that include ExxonMobil, HARMAN Automotive, Safelite AutoGlass, Apex Tool Group, Yahoo, Stratasys, GF Machining Solutions and Racing Force Group.

“We are excited to announce the official relationship between Endava and Toyota Racing,” said Jonny Elliott, Chief Information Officer, TRD. “Endava’s industry leading expertise in information technology will help us achieve at the highest levels on and off the race track. We look forward to building this partnership with Endava and reaching our goals of success together.”

Endava’s partnership is effective immediately with branding elements present at the Music City Grand Prix races this weekend on the streets of Nashville.

About Endava

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product & technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world-class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalyzing ideation and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of March 31, 2023, 11,742 Endavans served clients from locations in North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Western Europe and delivery locations in Argentina, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Uruguay and Vietnam.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.