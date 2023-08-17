Cathay Bank Foundation Announces the 2023 Scholarship Winners, Supporting Education and Empowering Future Leaders

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cathay Bank Foundation is delighted to announce the 20 outstanding winners of the 2023 Cathay Bank Foundation Scholarship. This year, the scholarship program received a record-breaking number of 533 applications, a 70% increase from last year’s 314 applications.

The Asian Pacific Community Fund, the program administrator, diligently narrowed the pool to 326 highly qualified candidates. Then, about 150 Cathay Bank volunteers reviewed and evaluated these candidates to choose the final 20 winners.

The Cathay Bank Foundation Scholarship has become a hallmark of our commitment to supporting education and empowering promising high school seniors as they pursue their higher education goals. With the award of $1,000, each scholarship winner will receive financial assistance towards their tuition costs as they embark on their journey as full-time college or university students this fall.

The 2023 Cathay Bank Foundation Scholarship winners represent the best and brightest of the states we serve, showcasing our commitment to the communities. We are proud to introduce the following outstanding students:

California – Brandon Quach California – Maya Wong California – Saad Omar California – Shani Su Illinois – Immanuel Ogundipe Illinois – Moises Munoz Maryland – Jasmine Spencer Maryland – Stecia Nazziwa Massachusetts – Glorimar de los Santos Massachusetts – Shauna Sperou Nevada – Anna Kova Nevada – Samantha Wagner New Jersey – Madison Logan Render New Jersey – Victoria Rios New York – Genevive Chang New York – Zoe Shack Texas – Brian Thai Texas – Dan Truong Washington – Hadassah Choi Washington – Naia Woods

Deborah Ching, Chair of the Cathay Bank Foundation, said, “We congratulate the 2023 Cathay Bank Foundation Scholarship recipients. This year’s overwhelming response and the diversity of the applicants demonstrate this program’s growing recognition in the community. We are grateful to the Asian Pacific Community Fund for their tireless efforts in the selection process. I also want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all Cathay Bank volunteers who meticulously reviewed the applications and selected the final 20 recipients.”

William E. Becker, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Development of Cathay Bank, said, “These 20 exceptional students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievements, leadership qualities, and a deep commitment to their communities. They embody the scholarship’s spirit and serve as role models for their peers.”

The Cathay Bank Foundation Scholarship continues to grow and positively impact the lives of deserving students each year. It reflects our steadfast commitment to investing in the future leaders of our communities, empowering them to achieve their dreams and contribute to society.

About Cathay Bank Foundation

Cathay Bank Foundation, founded in 2002, has a mission to create opportunities in the areas of affordable housing, community and economic development, and education. The Foundation also supports programs focusing on culture and arts, health and welfare, and environmental and human services that benefit the communities at large. Visit cathaybankfoundation.org for more information.