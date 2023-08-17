Starglow Media, a New Venture Focused on Kids & Family Audio Content, Launches With Slate of Premium Programming

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Starglow Media, a new audio network focused on kids & family content launches with a slate of beloved premium programming encompassing education, bedtime stories, adventure, science and kid-friendly news. Starglow Media is dedicated to delivering the next generation of podcasts and audiobooks exclusively for children and families, with the mission to create cherished co-listening experiences that families can enjoy together. Jed Baker founded the company and will serve as Starglow Media’s CEO.

Boasting a collective 3 million average monthly downloads, Starglow Media’s initial lineup of shows includes the following:

Stories Podcast – A story-time show for kids of all ages and one of the most listened to podcasts globally.

Stories Podcast Sleep Series – A sleepy time companion series to Stories Podcast.

Who Smarted? – A show that uses hilarious storytelling, cool characters & surprising sound effects to teach curious Kids and their Adults amazing Science & History facts.

KidNuz - A, fun, fresh, first-of-its-kind podcast connecting curious kids with current events. There’s no better way to jumpstart their news know-how - and some great conversations - every weekday morning.

Girl Tales - A weekly, kids & family podcast that offers a feminist twist on classic fairytales, fables, and myths.

Starglow Media will launch original programming in the coming months featuring prominent names across entertainment, sports, and more.

Prior to Starglow Media, Founder and CEO Jed Baker worked at United Talent Agency in its TV and Podcast departments, representing industry giants like Wondery, iHeart, Audible, and many others. In 2021, Forbes recognized him on their annual "30 under 30” list.

Jed Baker Quote:

“ Kids & Family is the fastest growing genre in audio at the moment due to 71% of US parents saying they’re concerned their child is spending too much time on screens. Audio is the perfect alternative, but right now there is far too little content being provided as evidenced by the most recent report from Edison Research and KidsListen. We could not be more excited to help solve this problem and intend to launch the next big franchises, brands, and characters in the kids space audio first!”

Agerenesh Ashagre Palmer will serve as Starglow Media’s Vice President of Operations, bringing with her a wealth of experience from Pineapple Street Studios, where she served as an Executive Producer. With prior contributions to renowned media outlets like The Ringer, BuzzFeed, NPR, Vox, and The Atlantic, Agerenesh has also made her mark in the kids' podcast landscape as a consultant and senior producer, most recently with the podcast "Keyshawn Solves It."

Starglow Media has garnered significant support from notable investors, including Powerhouse Capital, Watertower Ventures, BDMI, K5, UTA, Matt Rice (UTA Board Member), Peter Benedek (UTA Board Member), Max Cutler (Parcast Founder), and Jenna Bush Hager, alongside her company Thousand Voices. Starglow Media advisors include Max Cutler (Former Head of Talk Creator Content & Partnerships at Spotify and Parcast Founder, Acquired by Spotify), Jenna Bush Hager, Stephen Davis (Partner at Still Pictures, Former CCO and President of Consumer Product Licensing at Hasbro), and Josh Stone (Snapchat). Starglow Media is represented by United Talent Agency.

UTA Partner & Head of Audio Oren Rosenbaum notes, “ We are thrilled to be working with Jed in this new capacity as the opportunities for this genre are immense and we’re just scratching the surface, both in audio and other derivative formats.”

Audiences can subscribe to Starglow Media on Apple Podcasts at www.apple.co/starglow or on any other audio casting platform for ad-free listening and upcoming exclusive content. To find out more about Starglow Media and their upcoming offerings, please visit starglowmedia.com.

About Starglow Media:

Starglow Media is dedicated to providing the next generation of audio content (podcasts and audiobooks) exclusively for kids & families. Perfect for car rides, road trips, after-school downtime, bedtime, and in the classroom, these shows are meant for co-listening, aiming to bring families closer together. Starglow Media’s content, while first and foremost entertaining, is also educational and helps kick-start imaginations. The current intended age range is 3-12.