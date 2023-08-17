Gigamon Inks Strategic Partnership with TD SYNNEX in North America, Enables Channel Partners to Better Secure and Manage their Customers' Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gigamon, the leading deep observability company, signed a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, in North America. TD SYNNEX joins the Gigamon Catalyst Partner Program further expanding the reach of Gigamon and helping to meet the demand for deep observability solutions that enable enterprise IT organizations to better manage and secure hybrid cloud infrastructure.

Through TD SYNNEX’s diverse portfolio of vendors, resellers, and professional service offerings, Gigamon continues to scale its business and channel partner ecosystem. In turn, TD SYNNEX will gain access to new sales tools, marketing resources, and training to support enterprise sales of Gigamon solutions and services, expanding TD SYNNEX’s portfolio of hybrid cloud infrastructure security and management solutions.

With nearly one-third of security breaches going undetected by IT and security professionals, it is now more important than ever that cloud security teams are equipped with deep observability solutions, such as the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, so they can detect previously concealed threat activity. As the demand for deep observability increases and the market continues to expand – forecasted to reach $2B by 2026 — Gigamon has emerged as the definitive market leader with 71 percent market share in 2022.

“ TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future,” said Jessica McDowell, SVP Business Development and Security, TD SYNNEX. “ With Gigamon added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our security offerings so customers can do great things with technology.”

“ We have long been committed to a channel-first strategy, and the addition of TD SYNNEX enables us to significantly expand our reach in North America, as we work to meet the demand for the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline,” said Dee Dee Acquista, vice president of Worldwide Channel and Alliances, Gigamon. “ As a leading distributor listed on the Fortune 500, TD SYNNEX brings a vast portfolio of ecosystem partners under one roof, expanding our Gigamon Catalyst Partner Program and offering customers another compelling option for professional services.”

Gigamon Channel-First Strategy Drives Deep Observability Adoption

The Gigamon Catalyst Channel Program, which has expanded to over 1,700 partners worldwide, is the key component of a company-wide effort to scale the company’s business globally. Since its inception, the Gigamon Catalyst Partner Program has received four consecutive five-star ratings in CRN's Partner Program Guide. More information can be found here.

About Gigamon

Gigamon® offers a deep observability pipeline that efficiently delivers network-derived intelligence to cloud, security, and observability tools. This helps eliminate security blind spots and reduce tool costs, enabling you to better secure and manage your hybrid cloud infrastructure. Gigamon serves more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including over 80 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises, 9 of the 10 largest mobile network providers, and hundreds of governments and educational organizations worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.gigamon.com.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

© 2022 TD SYNNEX Corporation. TD SYNNEX, the TD SYNNEX Logo, and all other TD SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks of TD SYNNEX Corporation. Other names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.