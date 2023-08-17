Bloom Energy Installs First Fuel Cells in Taiwan

Unimicron Technology Corp. (UMTC), Bloom Energy and Taiwan dignitaries cut the ribbon for UMTC’s first installation of Bloom Energy fuel cells on August 14, 2023: (left to right) Ma Kuang Hua, Executive General Manager, UMTC; Elizabeth Shieh, Commercial Section Deputy Chief, American Institute in Taiwan; KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bloom Energy; TJ Tseng, Chairman, UMTC; Yang Chih-Ching, Deputy Bureau Chief, Ministry of Economic Affairs Industrial Development Bureau; Chang Cheng, Bureau Chief, Taoyuan Department of Economic Development; Lan Ting, Executive General Manager, UMTC. (Photo: Business Wire)

Unimicron Technology Corp. (UMTC), Bloom Energy and Taiwan dignitaries cut the ribbon for UMTC’s first installation of Bloom Energy fuel cells on August 14, 2023: (left to right) Ma Kuang Hua, Executive General Manager, UMTC; Elizabeth Shieh, Commercial Section Deputy Chief, American Institute in Taiwan; KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bloom Energy; TJ Tseng, Chairman, UMTC; Yang Chih-Ching, Deputy Bureau Chief, Ministry of Economic Affairs Industrial Development Bureau; Chang Cheng, Bureau Chief, Taoyuan Department of Economic Development; Lan Ting, Executive General Manager, UMTC. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) has installed the first phase of a 10 megawatt (MW) solid oxide fuel cell contract with Unimicron Technology Corp., a chip substrate and printed circuit board maker (PCB) in Taiwan. The space-saving Energy Server™ installation was delivered within five months from order and commissioned within three weeks from delivery, demonstrating Bloom Energy’s ability to quickly dispatch power.

The first 600 kilowatt (kW) Energy Server was installed at a Unimicron plant on a platform over existing scooter and motor bike parking, with minimal disruption. It provides clean, reliable power to Unimicron’s clean rooms and mission-critical operations.

“Bloom Energy is excited to have our first system operating in Taiwan,” said Tim Schweikert, Head of Global Sales, Bloom Energy. “The project demonstrates our ability to quickly deliver power solutions to customers that need immediate power.”

Taiwan’s energy landscape is undergoing a rapid transition. Centralized coal and nuclear power facilities are being retired, creating strong demand for on-site, clean, reliable power generation. Bloom fuel cells generate electricity from a variety of fuels without combustion and reduce CO2 emissions by 30% with no nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides (SOx) or particulate matter. Bloom’s deployment will support the Taiwanese economy in other ways as well as Taiwanese companies manufacture a number of key components for Bloom. Taiwan is the fourth Asian country to deploy Bloom fuel cell systems.

Bloom’s energy platform can be configured to create a microgrid that can operate alongside an electricity grid, or independently. The modular, space saving design allows for scalability as customer operations grow and require more power. When powered by a fuel source with an underground pipeline system, such as natural gas, they are less susceptible to the impacts of extreme weather, enabling safe, continuous operation and avoiding the costly consequences of unplanned downtime. Bloom’s technology also enables customers to plan against price volatility by locking in a large portion of their electricity cost, with multiple financing options and flexible term lengths.

“The installation of Bloom Energy’s 600 kilowatt solid oxide fuel cell power generation system went very smoothly,” said Dave Yang, Senior Vice President, Unimicron Technology. “The spirit of the contract has been 100% achieved in terms of project management, power generation efficiency, equipment availability and safety. We are very satisfied, and in fact we have begun the installation of two larger-capacity Bloom fuel cell systems at other Unimicron plants. I believe these systems will be completed before the end of this year, which aligns with Unimicron’s consistent commitment to the social responsibility of energy conservation and emissions reduction.”

