MMDA Secures $3 Million from NRCan to Enhance Manitoba’s EV Charging Infrastructure through the 'Lead The Charge' Program

MMDA invites businesses across Manitoba to join this transformative program to increase the accessibility and availability of electric vehicle charging stations throughout our province. The program will provide rebate funding of up to 50% to successful organizations that complete the installation of new electric vehicle chargers at their locations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MMDA invites businesses across Manitoba to join this transformative program to increase the accessibility and availability of electric vehicle charging stations throughout our province. The program will provide rebate funding of up to 50% to successful organizations that complete the installation of new electric vehicle chargers at their locations. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Manitoba Motor Dealers Association (MMDA) is thrilled to announce its continued partnership with Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP). In a significant move towards a cleaner, greener Manitoba, MMDA has secured an additional $3 million in funding from NRCan.

The fund will support MMDA’s 'Lead The Charge' Program, aimed at expanding electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Manitoba, focusing on installing up to 300 new EV chargers. This is a significant milestone in MMDA’s dedication to fostering a sustainable future in Manitoba.

“We are honoured to continue our partnership with NRCan. This funding is a pivotal step in MMDA’s initiative to dramatically enhance EV charger availability across Manitoba, encouraging more Manitobans to make the eco-friendly switch,” said Geoff Sine, Executive Director/CEO of MMDA.

How to Apply to 'Lead The Charge' Program?

MMDA invites businesses across Manitoba to join this transformative program to increase the accessibility and availability of electric vehicle charging stations throughout our province. The program will provide rebate funding of up to 50% to successful organizations that complete the installation of new electric vehicle chargers at their locations.

Why Participate?

Attract Eco-Conscious Customers: Meet the growing demand for convenient charging locations as more Manitobans adopt EVs.

Meet the growing demand for convenient charging locations as more Manitobans adopt EVs. Champion Manitoba's EV Evolution: Join other businesses to pave the way for a sustainable future and enhance the province’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Join other businesses to pave the way for a sustainable future and enhance the province’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Financial Incentives: Receive up to a 50% rebate on EV chargers and installation.

Receive up to a 50% rebate on EV chargers and installation. Strengthen Your Eco-Leader Stance: Shine as a sustainable business leader and enhance your brand image.

About MMDA:

With a legacy of over 75 years, MMDA represents new vehicle franchised dealerships across Manitoba and plays a vital role in promoting responsible automotive practices and policies.

For more information on the 'Lead The Charge' program or inquiries, please visit: mmda.mb.ca/LTC/