Azalea Health and Particle Health Enter Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azalea Health, a leading provider of fully-integrated cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, and Particle Health, an intelligent data platform that aggregates and delivers actionable patient data and insights to healthcare companies, today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership to foster a seamless exchange of vital healthcare data, streamline communication, and elevate the standard of patient care for the rural health market.

With the rapidly evolving healthcare landscape and the growing need for interoperability, the initiative between Azalea and Particle represents a significant step towards overcoming the multitude of challenges associated with fragmented health data. Together the organizations will combine their expertise and resources to develop a cutting-edge platform that optimizes data sharing, promotes data security, and facilitates seamless collaboration among rural healthcare providers.

"We are thrilled to align forces with Particle as this collaboration marks a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize healthcare for the rural health market,” said Brian Kenah, Chief Technology Officer at Azalea. “By combining the strengths of both organizations, we aim to simplify the way healthcare professionals access and share patient information, leading to improved patient outcomes and ultimately, a healthier society. Together, we will empower rural healthcare providers with the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient care in a connected and secure environment.”

Key benefits of this partnership include:

Improved Healthcare Data Interoperability

By integrating Azalea state-of-the-art ambulatory and inpatient solutions with Particle's robust data exchange infrastructure, healthcare providers will gain access to a unified platform capable of generating a complete patient health record seamlessly and securely. These advanced interoperability capabilities will reduce administrative burdens, minimize data redundancies, and empower healthcare professionals to make well-informed decisions promptly.

Enhanced Patient Care Coordination

Through this partnership, healthcare organizations will experience improved patient care coordination across the continuum of care. This includes real-time access to comprehensive patient records (medical histories, test results, and treatment plans) that will enable providers to deliver more personalized care while improving patient outcomes.

Strengthened Data Security and Privacy

Both Azalea and Particle are committed to upholding the highest standards of data security and patient privacy. By pooling their expertise, they will develop a robust security infrastructure that safeguards sensitive health information, mitigating the risk of data breaches and ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory requirements.

Enhanced Management of a Patient’s Health

By combining data capabilities of Azalea and Particle, healthcare organizations will be better equipped to analyze patient health trends and manage chronic diseases more effectively. This data-driven approach will facilitate preventive care measures and promote overall community well-being.

“The Particle team is excited to enter a strategic partnership with Azalea to truly transform how care is delivered to patients in rural communities,” said Jason Prestinario, CEO of Particle Health. “Combining the insights available from our platform with Azalea's solutions, we are able to put more advanced patient insights directly in front of the providers making important care decisions, ensuring that the right treatment is getting to the right patient at the right time.”

About Azalea Health

Azalea Health is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the lifecycle of care. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records and revenue cycle management designed for rural and community practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication – enabling better outcomes and a meaningful competitive advantage. For more information, visit www.AzaleaHealth.com.

About Particle Health

Particle Health has built the integrations and APIs that enable a modern, seamless data experience for healthcare companies, with a mission to unlock the power of medical records in an intelligent platform that focuses health back on the patient.

Learn more about Particle at: https://www.particlehealth.com/ or access the press kit at https://go.particlehealth.com/press-kit.