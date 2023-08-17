The National Hemophilia Foundation is Now the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Hemophilia Foundation (NHF) has officially changed its name to the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF). Foundation leaders announced the change alongside advocates and supporters at the 2023 Bleeding Disorders Conference in National Harbor, MD.

The Foundation was established 75 years ago to help people living with hemophilia, but over time has evolved to serve those facing other inheritable blood and bleeding disorders such as von Willebrand disease, rare factor deficiencies, platelet disorders, and more. Through a powerful combination of research, education, and advocacy, NBDF has improved the lives of people and families with many different blood and bleeding disorders.

In recent decades, the Foundation also expanded its focus to include health equity, working to identify and eliminate barriers to care for underserved populations across the U.S. This rebrand aims to address concerns around diversity, inclusion, and equity to ensure every person and family facing an inheritable blood or bleeding disorder has access to the advanced care and support they need — regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, location, or socioeconomic background — so they can achieve their highest level of health.

In addition to the new name, the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation unveiled a new visual identity and logo intended to represent a wide range of inheritable blood and bleeding disorders, as well as a new tagline: Innovate | Educate | Advocate.

“Our new name is one that’s inclusive, trying to represent that entire blood and bleeding disorders community based on our past. We think that this really embraces what we’re going to offer into the future by bringing everybody in and offering them something. No matter what disorder you have, you will find a home in the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation,” said Dr. Len Valentino, CEO.

As NBDF, the organization’s mission will remain the same. It will continue to support a network of over 50 chapters across the country and channel funds into inheritable blood and bleeding disorders research. It will also continue to educate and support families with these disorders — along with the clinicians who care for them — and work to protect and expand access to health care on the state and local level.

In the near future, NBDF will seek ways to harness its resources and networks to help people facing an even broader array of inheritable blood and bleeding disorders, based on the understanding that bleeding disorders are blood disorders. Many of these disorders do not yet have a national support and advocacy network, and NBDF will determine how best to fill that role. This new name aligns with that vision for the future. The Foundation’s national and affiliate chapters will play an important role in introducing the rebrand to the community. The strong connections they foster and support they provide at the local level will be key to NBDF’s success.

“Now is the time to better reflect all of those that we serve,” said Dawn Rotellini, COO. “For decades, the Foundation has served the hemophilia community and other conditions, but even though our work supported people and families impacted by ultra-rare blood and bleeding disorders as well as those with von Willebrand disease and more, our name and look did not properly reflect that. I'm so excited to introduce the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation, an organization that can now truly say it’s a home to so many.”

For 75 years, the National Bleeding Disorders Foundation (NBDF) has championed research, education, and advocacy for inheritable blood and bleeding disorders. NBDF is dedicated to finding better treatments, preventative measures, and cures for these disorders. Founded by patients in 1948, NBDF’s impactful programs and initiatives are made possible through the support of a nationwide network of chapters, as well as individuals, partners, and a cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Learn more at hemophilia.org.