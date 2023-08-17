Trading the Beach for Grandbabies? Del Webb Building New 55+ Communities to Satisfy Growing Demand for Retirees in the Midwest

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Four seasons, abundant natural resources, some of the world’s most engaging cities. What’s not to love about America’s Heartland, even if it is not a traditional retirement destination? Del Webb and its homebuyers think the Midwest has plenty to offer active adults over the age of 55. The lifestyle, affordability and quality of healthcare are all great reasons why pre-retirees and retirees are looking to stay closer to home year-round—not to mention proximity to family, friends, and most importantly, grandchildren.

In a recent survey by Del Webb of adults ages 47-77 who currently live in the Midwest and are considering a move in the future, 62% plan to stay in the same general area for their next home purchase. This group also cites the importance of staying connected with current friends and the enjoyment of being with family members as significant considerations in their attitude towards retirement.

“ For more than six decades, Del Webb has been a pioneer in the active adult community space because of its focus on consumer feedback, continuously adapting to meet the needs of how today’s consumers want to live and experience their homes and communities,” said Matt Koart, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of PulteGroup, parent company of Del Webb. “ There is a growing desire among Northerners and Midwesterners for the vibrant lifestyle and variety of amenities offered at a Del Webb community, without having to move away from family members and the familiarity of home.”

Across the Midwest area, Del Webb offers five communities in the greater Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis and Minneapolis markets. These communities are centered around building connections, designed for those ages 55 and older who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically, and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. Each Del Webb community provides a world-class experience for residents, with resort-style indoor and outdoor amenities to enjoy, and the opportunity to personalize a new home that is uniquely theirs.

This summer, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb grand opened in southeast Michigan. This highly anticipated community will be comprised of 611 single-family homes, each designed with livability and flexibility in mind to enhance convenience and comfort. The heart of this community will be its 16,800 sq. ft. clubhouse, set on a 43-acre lake with several amenities, including a beach area, dock for fishing, kayaking and paddleboarding, an indoor pool, a fitness center, pickleball courts, walking paths, a community garden, event lawn, and gazebos to enjoy the surrounding views. It is also adjacent to Kensington Metropark, a 4,481-acre recreational facility with a year-round variety of outdoor activities for all ages.

Unveiling its first new Chicago-area community in more than 15 years, Lincoln Prairie by Del Webb opened last November. This community introduced new low-maintenance ranch home designs from Del Webb’s GenYou™ collection, tailored to buyer-specific interests like cooking, entertaining or taking up new hobbies, in Aurora, Illinois’ second largest city. The community will celebrate the grand opening of its new amenity center this fall. This 17,600 sq. ft. clubhouse includes a fitness center, indoor swimming pool, billiards and aerobics rooms, bocce and pickleball courts.

All Del Webb active adult communities are full of energy and friendly people who share common interests in this next stage of life. From pickleball and wine tasting, to fitness classes and life-long learning adventures, each day is an opportunity to fill with activities, friends, volunteering, and trying new things. Whether someone is still working in so-called retirement, or has grandkids they cannot bear to leave behind, there is a Del Webb community for them.

Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is the pioneer in active adult communities and America’s leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees. Del Webb builds consumer inspired homes and communities for active adults ages 55+ who want to continue to explore, grow and learn, socially, physically and intellectually as they look forward to retirement. For more information on Del Webb, visit delwebb.com.