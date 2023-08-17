St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend Unveils Refreshed Courses for 2023

St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend, presented by Juice Plus+ announces new race courses for the Dec. 2, 2023 event that take participants on a scenic journey through the heart of Memphis to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. A highlight of the new marathon and half marathon route includes a return to the Mississippi riverfront with views of the Hernando de Soto bridge and the renovated Tom Lee Park. Runners can enjoy the beauty of Memphis’s historic neighborhoods and landmarks while gaining inspiration running through the St. Jude campus as they make their way toward the finish line. (Photo: Business Wire)

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend, presented by Juice Plus+ announces new race courses that take participants on a scenic journey through the heart of Memphis to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

A highlight of the new marathon and half marathon route includes a return to the Mississippi riverfront with views of the Hernando de Soto bridge and the renovated Tom Lee Park. Runners can enjoy the beauty of Memphis’s historic neighborhoods and landmarks while gaining inspiration running through the St. Jude campus as they make their way toward the finish line.

“We’re always so proud to call Memphis home, and we’re excited that the participants in this year’s St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend will get an even better look at our city – including our return to Tom Lee Park and the Mississippi riverfront,” said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “I know that the enthusiasm of our generous Memphis community and volunteers will make this weekend special, as this event helps enable St. Jude to impact the more than 400,000 children around the world who will have cancer this year.”

The 2023 marathon and half marathon races will kick off at 8 a.m. from the iconic Beale Street district. As participants progress along the course, they will be greeted by family, friends and members of the Memphis community at cheer stations along the course, and thousands of volunteers who help make race day possible. All routes conclude with a triumphant downhill along Union Avenue, leading into the finish festival at AutoZone Park.

For those registered to participate in the 5K and 10K races, the excitement will begin at 7 a.m. on B.B. King Blvd., adjacent to AutoZone Park. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is the official sponsor of the 5K.

This year’s St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend has a fundraising goal of $15 million, which will bring St. Jude even closer to realizing the goals of its six-year, $12.9 billion strategic plan that focuses on accelerating research and treatment to raise survival rates worldwide and improve the quality of life for pediatric cancer survivors.

Sign up to run, volunteer or host a cheer station on Saturday, Dec. 2.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.