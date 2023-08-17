Lifestyle & Preparedness Expert Cheryl Nelson Shares Back-to-School Preparation Tips for Parents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With summer coming to a close, many parents are starting their preparations for the upcoming school year. However, with everything from new schedules to school supply shopping and reestablishing morning and evening routines, it’s easy for parents to become overwhelmed. To help ease back to school stress, Cheryl Nelson, lifestyle and preparedness expert and founder of PrepareWithCher.com, is offering her back to school tips to help parents ensure their children are best equipped for the new school year.

“Many families find this time of year challenging, especially when first getting back into the school year routine,” says Cheryl. “However, implementing simple lifestyle changes and preparation techniques early on can help ease parents’ stress and help their children better adapt to their new schedule.”

Below, Cheryl recommends the following tips to help prepare for back to school:

Start bedtime routines earlier. To help kids adjust to a school year sleep schedule, send the kids to bed a half hour earlier than their usual summertime bedtime. For a seamless transition, start to switch up the night routine one week prior to the first day of school. For children who struggle to fall asleep early or adjust to the new bedtime, giving them a small dose of melatonin that is specially formulated for kids may help.

Shop smarter for school supplies. It’s important to keep in mind which school supplies are essential for the school year and what your child could do without. Create a checklist so you can stay mindful of what you need. Also, if you are on a budget, try spreading out your purchases for the year. For example, if your child is working on a larger project later in the year, skip the poster boards and colored markers now and instead set some money aside for later in the year.

Wash new clothing. Not only does clothing accumulate bacteria and dust from sitting on store racks or through shipping, but many materials like nylon and polyester contain harsh irritants and dyes, that can trigger adverse reactions on the skin. I recommend using a hypoallergenic, dye-free sensitive skin detergent, such as like Arm & Hammer Sensitive Skin Free & Clear Detergent, to avoid skin flare-ups.

Label personal belongings. Label your child's school supplies, backpack, lunchbox, and clothing to minimize the chances of items getting lost. Also consider using a label maker or permanent markers on tags so your child can easily identify what’s theirs.

Keep the immune system boosted. School children on average contract six to eight colds per year, with daycare children contracting more than children who do not attend daycare. However, adding vitamins into your child’s morning routine can help parents and kids keep their immune systems boosted throughout the school year.

Ease into the new routine. Avoid first day of school chaos by practicing your new routine in advance. Set all alarm clocks and go through the steps of your morning ritual a few days before the first day of school. Establishing a routine early can help curb your child’s first day of school nerves and help to make the transition to the new school year easier.

“Back-to-school is always accompanied by some nervous excitement or anxiety,” says Cheryl. “But, by implementing preparation strategies ahead of the school year, you can ease not only your own stress but your family’s as well.”