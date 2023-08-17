Mastercard and Riskified New Integration Combines Fraud Insights to Drive Ecommerce Revenue Growth and Profitability for Global Merchants

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Riskified (NYSE:RSKD), a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced an enhanced partnership with global payments leader Mastercard, that will improve the ability of businesses across the globe to grow online revenues and profit while mitigating the risk of fraud and chargebacks.

Riskified’s machine learning platform provides merchant fraud teams with highly accurate, automated risk-decisioning for ecommerce transactions. This partnership breaks new ground in the ecommerce fraud space by marrying insights from Mastercard’s world-leading cybersecurity products and solutions with Riskified’s extensive transaction and identity network. The partnership also provides access to Mastercard’s suite of tools that enable real-time alerts on chargeback events and facilitate automated dispute resolution.

“This global partnership with Mastercard highlights the measurable impact Riskified makes on merchant revenues and profitability,” said Kevin Sprake, Vice President, Global Channel Partnerships at Riskified. “We're excited to work with Mastercard to empower merchants to continue investing in ecommerce to drive growth across the globe, and particularly in emerging markets where merchants have higher exposures to fraud and abuse.”

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to grow ecommerce revenues and profit by mitigating risk. An unrivaled network of merchant brands including Wayfair, Booking.com, and Prada partner with Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists and researchers, Riskified’s AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Learn more at Riskified.com.