MaxLinear Comments on Previously Terminated Transaction with Silicon Motion

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, commented on the recent announcement from Silicon Motion (Nasdaq: SIMO) regarding MaxLinear’s July 26, 2023 termination of the parties’ merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement” or “Agreement”).

As previously disclosed, MaxLinear terminated the Merger Agreement on multiple grounds, including that Silicon Motion has experienced a material adverse effect and multiple additional contractual failures, all of which is clearly supported by the indisputable factual record. MaxLinear remains entirely confident in its decision to terminate the Agreement.

On August 16, 2023, Silicon Motion confirmed that the Merger Agreement is terminated and announced its intention to pursue monetary damages from MaxLinear in the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. MaxLinear believes any such action is without merit and will vigorously defend its right to terminate the Silicon Motion transaction without penalty in arbitration.

