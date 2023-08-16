Allison Transmission Delivers Propulsion Solution for New Mack® Compressed Natural Gas Truck

Developed as an alternative fuel solution for refuse collection customers, the Allison 4500 Rugged Duty Series™ (RDS)-equipped CNG Mack® Granite® model is the latest example of Allison’s ability to deliver optimized performance and capability in demanding vocations, agnostic of fuel source for the powertrain. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Allison 4500 Rugged Duty Series™ (RDS) transmission has been offered in the Mack® Granite® for over 20 years and is now the exclusive transmission in the new compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered model. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission is pleased to announce that Mack Trucks, one of North America’s largest producers of heavy-duty trucks, has selected the Allison 4500 Rugged Duty Series™ (RDS) as the exclusive transmission currently offered for its new compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered Mack® Granite® model. This partnership is the latest example of Allison’s ability to deliver optimized performance and capability in demanding vocations, agnostic of fuel source for the powertrain.

The 4500 RDS fully automatic transmission has been offered in the Mack Granite diesel model for over 20 years. When Mack set out to develop a vehicle for refuse collection customers seeking an alternative fuel solution, they were able to seamlessly pair the proven 4500 RDS transmission with a 320-horsepower Cummins L9N engine. The CNG-powered Mack Granite truck will enable customers to reduce emissions to meet upcoming changes to regulatory standards.

“The CNG Granite model is a perfect example of Mack’s ability to produce customized trucks that meet the needs of our customers,” said Jonathan Randall, President, Mack Trucks North America. “Our refuse customers asked for a CNG-powered Granite, and through our partnerships with Allison and Cummins, we delivered a solution that offers the durability, reliability and driver comfort that Mack is known for, with the added benefit of reduced emissions and noise levels.”

Allison’s collaboration with Mack on the CNG model is a testament to the company’s commitment to offering a portfolio of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion solutions designed to meet the needs of customers as they strive to reduce emissions.

“Allison transmissions, when paired with natural gas engines, have the ability to deliver up to 90% noise reduction compared to a diesel-powered vehicle,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket, Allison Transmission. “The CNG-powered Mack Granite will enable customers to optimize the productivity of their fleets, improve fuel economy, and reduce noise and emissions. We are pleased to partner with Mack on this sustainability initiative.”

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.