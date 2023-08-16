Abridge Becomes Epic’s First Pal, Bringing Generative AI to More Providers and Patients

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Abridge, the leader in generative AI for clinical documentation, is now the first Pal in Epic’s Partners and Pals program. The collaboration will make Abridge’s generative AI-based documentation solution available for integration in Epic’s clinical workflows, giving providers the ability to generate real-time, structured summaries of their patient conversations with complete auditability. Together, Abridge and Epic aim to help providers be more present and attentive to patients while also creating better notes, faster.

"I have used Epic through all my medical training and since then as an attending cardiologist. It’s a privilege for Abridge to partner now with Epic, the electronic medical record I know and use most," said Dr. Shivdev Rao, co-founder and CEO of Abridge. "It’s one thing to see the power of generative AI, but another to experience draft notes and structured data directly returned into the clinical workflow—from documentation to order entry and beyond — all inside Epic."

The goals of the Abridge-Epic collaboration include:

Helping providers focus on patients and reduce time spent on documentation . Providers who use Abridge currently save two hours per day on average, and deep integration into their Epic workflows will create additional time-saving opportunities. Deeply integrated EHR tools take up to 75% less time for a physician to use than an external app or web site. 1

. Providers who use Abridge currently save two hours per day on average, and deep integration into their Epic workflows will create additional time-saving opportunities. Deeply integrated EHR tools take up to 75% less time for a physician to use than an external app or web site. Helping patients get a better understanding of their conversations with providers with notes that flow directly into their record.

of their conversations with providers with notes that flow directly into their record. Helping health systems adopt generative AI-based solutions rapidly by offering providers a simplified, consistent experience after as little as two weeks of implementation.

“The Partners and Pals program creates new value for healthcare by curating unique collaborations,” said Alan Hutchison, vice president at Epic. “Epic works with companies like Abridge to develop deep integration for their products and services, helping them innovate quickly for the benefit of more patients and providers.”

Abridge and Emory Healthcare Collaborate on Medical Conversations

Also, today, Abridge and Emory Healthcare, the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia with over 3,450 clinicians, announced a milestone enterprise-wide agreement to make available Abridge’s Epic-integrated generative AI solution for note taking over the next three years.

The solution will feature Abridge with Epic ambient technology integration and positions Emory to leverage further gains from Epic and Abridge’s deep partnership.

“From mouse clicks and flowsheet rows to direct dialogue with patients, Emory’s deep collaboration with Abridge will help providers focus on the patient and better capture patients’ needs, while simultaneously removing administrative burden,” said Dr. Alistair Erskine, Emory’s Chief Information and Digital Officer. “It is important to Emory that near instant conversion of conversations to clinical notes is completely integrated into the Epic experience, which extends beyond physicians to nurses and other members of the care team, since the administrative burden is broadly shared amongst all of us.”

This news comes on the heels of successful deployments of the Abridge technology and Epic workflow integrations at The University of Kansas Health System and UPMC.

About Abridge

Abridge, the leader in generative AI for healthcare, summarizes medical conversations and structures them in real-time for providers, payers, and patients inside the medical record. The core technology produces note drafts that accelerate clinical documentation, helping providers focus more on patient care instead of clerical work. Abridge seamlessly integrates with leading EHRs to streamline documentation, billing, and coding. Powered by auditable AI, Abridge is the only company that maps AI-generated summaries to ground truth, helping providers quickly trust and verify recommendations. Abridge’s technology is used by thousands of doctors across health systems to reduce burnout and has improved care for hundreds of thousands of patients with their consumer app. Visit http://www.abridge.com and @AbridgeHQ to get the latest information.

About Epic

Epic develops software to help people get well, help people stay well, and help future generations be healthier. Visit www.epic.com/about.

About Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare, with nearly 24,000 employees and 11 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,796 licensed patient beds, more than 3,450 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta and Georgia with 425 locations. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, 10 regional affiliate hospitals, and its clinically integrated physician network.