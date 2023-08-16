FPT Software and Sitecore Deepen Strategic Partnership, Accelerating Digital Commerce and Experience

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global IT firm FPT Software announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Sitecore, a global leader in digital experience platforms. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in unlocking digital transformation opportunities and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

As part of their growth strategy, FPT Software and Sitecore are poised to expand their global reach and market penetration, target larger enterprise deals with a focus on the APAC region, and deliver transformative solutions to various industries.

The fortified partnership between the two parties is built upon a foundation of shared goals, mutual expertise, and a commitment to delivering unparalleled value to users. Additionally, it leverages the composable capabilities of Sitecore's digital experience platform and FPT Software's technological prowess. Both sides are committed to fostering deeper engagement and knowledge-sharing among the companies’ senior executives and key organizational stakeholders to drive more impactful solutions.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Nguyen Khai Hoan, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at FPT Software, stressed the importance of this partnership: “In recent years, we have witnessed the rapid evolution of the digital commerce and experience landscape. This presents us with more opportunities but also demands new ways of thinking and working. Combining Sitecore’s technology and industry knowledge with FPT Software's capabilities and high-quality workforce, I am confident that we can bring our solutions to more users beyond the APAC region.”

“This cooperation opens doors to more opportunities and paves the way for both sides to shape the future of digital commerce and experience. From today, FPT Software and Sitecore will co-invest, co-develop go-to-market strategies, and co-create more values,” he added.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with FPT Software across APAC," said Joey Lim, President APAC and Japan at Sitecore. "It is a testament to our continued collaborative focus on delivering transformative customer experiences with our modern, composable solutions. The Sitecore team looks forward to accelerating our regional growth and building on our momentum with our FPT Software colleagues."

FPT Software and Sitecore’s partnership dates back to 2015. Throughout the collaboration, FPT Software has delivered tailored Sitecore solutions to users spanning various sectors. Recently, FPT Software received Sitecore's Rising Star Award, demonstrating its exceptional ability to identify and fulfill customer digital needs using its partner’s innovative solutions.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $803 million in revenue (2022) and over 27,000 employees in 28 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,000+ clients worldwide, 89 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/