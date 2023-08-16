Cipher Neutron, dynaCERT’s Partner, Signs Green Hydrogen Collaboration Agreement with Strategic Resources

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) dynaCERT Inc. ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") and its AEM Green Electrolyser partner, Cipher Neutron Inc. (“Cipher Neutron” or “CN”) and Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) ("Strategic") jointly announce Cipher Neutron and Strategic have executed a collaboration agreement (the “Collaboration Agreement”) to study supplying the BlackRock Project’s metallurgical facility (owned by Strategic), located in Saguenay, Québec (Canada) with Anion Exchange Membrane (“AEM”) Electrolysers. These AEM Electrolysers manufactured by Cipher Neutron will be designed to produce Green Hydrogen in order to support the transition to Green Steel. As per Strategic’s recent NI 43-101 Feasibility Study, Strategic plans on using natural gas for its Tenova HYL Energiron direct reduction plant, which can also use hydrogen. The Collaboration Agreement will enable Strategic to accelerate its hydrogen development roadmap and move towards producing near emissions free iron metallic products for use in electric arc furnaces and steel foundries.

Collaboration Agreement – Green Hydrogen AEM Electrolyser Technology of Cipher Neutron

The Collaboration Agreement enables Strategic to consider the use of AEM Electrolysers from CN for the BlackRock Project including its iron, titanium and vanadium production at its metallurgical processing plant to be located adjacent to the Port of Saguenay, Québec, in Canada. Cipher Neutron's innovative products, such as its proprietary AEM Electrolysers, have unique advantages over other Green Hydrogen production technologies and, more specifically, these are as follow:

CN AEMs provide greater electrical efficiency versus its technology peers, leading to lower hydrogen costs. CN AEM Electrolysers are free of Platinum and Iridium materials, harmful PFAS (Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) chemicals and polluting metals, leading to lower costs, enhanced availability and shortened lead times and delivery schedules. CN’s AEM membranes have demonstrated longer life, leading to lower sustaining capital and operating costs. CN's Green Hydrogen is provided at pressures of up to 30 bar, reducing the need for compressors and excess power required by compressors, further reducing the capital and operating costs.

The BlackRock Project's leased industrial site at the Port of Saguenay provides an ideal location to deploy Cipher Neutron's Green Hydrogen AEM Electrolysers. Strategic can utilize the Green Hydrogen in its Hydrogen-ready Tenova HYL Energiron direct reduction plant for the production of high purity, clean metallic iron products, a key component of Green Steel. Strategic has an established business footprint in Québec and CN's supply of AEM Electrolysers for this multi-Megawatt capacity project is well-suited for Strategic, Cipher Neutron, the Province of Québec and North America.

Magnitude of the Collaboration

Strategic has completed a bankable feasibility of the fully permitted BlackRock Project, which, along with it’s Environmental Certificates of Authorization from the Province of Québec, demonstrate significant achievements of advanced greenhouse gas (“GHG”) reduction with proven technologies. The work contemplated by CN and Strategic for the first phase of the collaboration will consider the possibility of further advancing the GHG reduction achievements of Strategic towards even lower emissions.

CN will provide the design for the initial implementation of approximately eighty-four (84) 250-Kilowatt AEM Green Hydrogen Electrolysers to produce approximately ten (10) tonnes of Green Hydrogen gas per day to be utilized in the reduction of iron and potentially other purposes for the BlackRock Project.

If the initial project phase is implemented, the supply of AEM Green Hydrogen Electrolysers could represent meaningful revenue to Cipher Neutron and, subject to the supply of available electrical energy and other factors, could eventually scale up to over two hundred (200) 250-Kilowatt Electrolysers to produce up to thirty (30) tonnes of Green Hydrogen per day for the BlackRock Project.

Sean Cleary, CEO of Strategic Resources, stated, “Cipher Neutron’s AEM technology has significant game-changing potential and is an excellent fit with the developing hydrogen strategy of Strategic’s BlackRock Project. We look forward to incorporating the AEM electrolyser technology, such as that of Cipher Neutron, to foster a greener and more sustainable future in line with global reduction of GHG. Strategic Resources has a long history of fostering green and sustainable technology and we welcome the opportunity to be a part of the development of the growing Green Hydrogen Economy and support the transition to Green Steel for the Western World.”

Gurjant Randhawa, President and CEO of Cipher Neutron, stated, “Cipher Neutron welcomes this very significant alliance with Strategic Resources on its ongoing energy projects. Approximately seven percent (7%) of the total carbon dioxide produced in the world emanates from the iron and steel industries. We commend Strategic Resources for its leadership in Green Hydrogen adoption which can considerably change forever these highly intense GHG emissions sectors. We believe that carbon emissions and other harmful impacts on our environment can be reduced drastically in the Province of Québec and across the globe by deploying CN’s AEM Electrolysers.”

Jean-Pierre Colin, Executive Vice President and Director of dynaCERT Inc., a partner of Cipher Neutron, stated, “After many years of due diligence and negotiations on the BlackRock Project, dynaCERT is very pleased to congratulate its partner, Cipher Neutron, and Strategic Resources, for the conclusion of their Collaboration Agreement to study the implementation of CN’s AEM Electrolysers for Strategic Resources. The Province of Québec and Hydro Québec is a particularly well-suited jurisdiction to deploy Cipher Neutron’s green hydrogen technology since there is an abundance of green electric power in the region.”

About Strategic Resources Inc.

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a critical mineral exploration and development company focused on high-purity iron and vanadium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is developing its flagship BlackRock Project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility located at a seaport in Québec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Company’s Head Office is in Montreal, Québec. Further details are available on the Company’s website at: https://strategic-res.com/

About Cipher Neutron Inc.

Cipher Neutron is a rapidly growing disruptive technology company focused on AEM Electrolysers for Green Hydrogen production and Reversible Fuel Cells for power generation and Energy Storage Solutions. Cipher Neutron is a global group of scientists, engineers, technology developers, experts in hydrogen technology, investment bankers and people that have worked in hydrogen for decades. Cipher Neutron’s innovative products, such as AEM Electrolysers and Reversible Fuel Cells have unique advantages over other Green Hydrogen production, power generation and energy storage solutions currently available in the global market. Please see: https://cipherneutron.com

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology along with its proprietary HydraLytica™ Telematics, a means of monitoring fuel consumption and calculating GHG emissions savings designed for the tracking of possible future Carbon Credits for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, which has shown to lower carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, information relating to Strategic Resources Inc. and the BlackRock Project cannot be independently verified and information relating to Cipher Neutron Inc. and its AEM electrolyser technologies cannot be independently verified. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

