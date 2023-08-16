Faraday Future Announces World Champion Race Car Driver Justin Bell as the First FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance User and Developer Co-Creation Officer of the Second Group of Users of the Company’s Phase-2 Co-Creation Delivery

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (Nasdaq: FFIE) (“Faraday Future,” “FF” or “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that Justin Bell, a second-generation, world champion race car driver from England, has signed a sales agreement and Developer Co-Creation agreements with the Company. As part of this exciting development, Bell will serve as a Developer Co-Creation Officer and is the first user of the second group of the FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance users, who are part of FF’s Phase-2 Co-Creation Delivery. This milestone showcases the Company’s unwavering commitment towards executing the second phase of its three-phase delivery plan. The Company plans to announce another hall of fame world champion racer during FF’s Developer Co-Creation signing ceremony on August 17th.

Through collaborative partnerships with external Developer Co-Creation Officers such as Bell, the Company believes that it will gain a substantial value across various aspects such as product development, quality enhancement, brand marketing, elite group engagement, including celebrities and influencers, technological development and advancement, and after-sales services.

In a racing career that spanned 25 years, Bell won the 1997 FIA GT World Championship and the 1998 Le Mans 24 Hours, as well as numerous victories and podium finishes in all forms of the sport. Following a successful racing career, Bell has made a vibrant transition to TV and hosting on the web. Bell currently hosts The Torque Show and Drive to Wynn, a racing podcast broadcast live from inside Blue Wire Studios at Wynn Las Vegas.

“We want to welcome Justin as both an FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance user as well as a Developer Co-Creation Officer,” said Xuefeng Chen (XF), Global CEO of FF. “FF is committed to continuously delivering the Ultimate AI TechLuxury FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance to additional spire users as we move ahead.”

Concurrent with the first vehicle delivery milestone that recently occurred, the Developer Co-Creation Festival series of events is now underway. FF will attend the “FuelRun” event beginning today, August 16th and the 17th and “Motorlux” on August 16th, during the Monterey Car Week. The Company will invite Developer Co-Creation Officers, including the first users of the Phase-2 Co-Creation delivery, and Developer Co-Creation candidates to attend the Developer Co-Creation signing ceremony on August 17th.

FF also announced that during a special meeting of stockholders held today, stockholders approved (among other proposals) a proposal authorizing the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) to effect a reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock at a range between 1-for-2 and 1-for-90. The reverse stock split, if implemented, will have the effect of increasing the number of authorized and unissued shares of common stock. In addition, at the special meeting, stockholders approved, if and only if the reverse stock split is implemented at a ratio of 1-for-8 or greater, a proposal to limit the number of shares of authorized common stock, if necessary, to a number equal to 12,355,000,000 divided by the reverse stock split ratio determined by the Board. This proposal essentially caps the number of total authorized shares of common stock after the implementation of the reverse stock split to a number that is seven times the amount of total current authorized shares.

This approval is expected to provide sufficient shares to clear the path for additional future financing to best support FF 91 Futurist ramp up and the Company’s other strategic goals.

Additional information regarding the Company’s reverse stock split proposal and authorized share cap proposal are available in the definitive proxy statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 20, 2023. The full and final voting results of the reverse stock split proposal, the authorized share cap proposal and the other proposals presented at the special meeting can be found in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 16, 2023.

Online registration for FF Developer Co-Creation Officers is now available on the FF App and FF.com. Candidates will be admitted based on referrals from pre-order users or Developer Co-Creation Officers subject to approval from FF. The Developer Co-Creation Officer recruitment platform can be accessed here: http://app-us.ff.com/ff-v3/news/551?lang=en-US

Users can preorder an FF 91 vehicle via the FF Intelligent App or through our website (English): https://www.ff.com/us/preorder/ or (Chinese): https://www.ff.com/cn/preorder/

Download the new FF Intelligent App: https://www.ff.com/us/mobile-app/.

