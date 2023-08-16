ChenMed Selects Thoughtworks to Build Next Generation Platform for Scale and Growth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that ChenMed, a leading senior-focused primary care practice operating more than 125 medical centers in 15 states, signed a multi-year agreement to maximize the speed and agility of its core operating system on AWS to support growth.

ChenMed is a privately held, physician-led primary care practice focused on the underserved, moderate-to-low-income seniors with complex chronic diseases. ChenMed operates value-based care medical centers under multiple brands, and is expanding rapidly with centers opening throughout the country. To optimize growth and scale, ChenMed is partnering with Thoughtworks to build development capacity and implement a platform approach to maximize speed and agility.

“ Since our founding in 1991, ChenMed has been transforming healthcare for the neediest populations by providing preventive value-based care that positively impacts the wellbeing of our patients, team members and the communities we serve,” said Steven May, Chief Digital Officer, ChenMed. “ We’re transforming the healthcare industry by advancing health equity for everyone - leveraging the power of technology. We’re excited to partner with Thoughtworks as we bring access to higher quality care to everyone no matter their zip code or other social determinants of health.”

The ChenMed and Thoughtworks engineering teams are working in stream-aligned product teams, utilizing an event-driven microservices architecture and a cloud-native developer experience platform. Together, the teams are re-architecting and streamlining ChenMed’s HIS core operating system through a client- and partner-driven lens, taking advantage of agile capabilities and engineering practices such as lean product development, iterative planning and delivery, and continuous integration and delivery.

“ ChenMed’s proprietary value-based care technology platform has supported hypergrowth and expansion to 100+ medical centers nationwide,” said Tim Cochran, head of Digital Scaleups, Thoughtworks North America. “ We’re thrilled to bring Thoughtworks’ scaling capabilities to ChenMed as it continues to innovate with resolute focus on helping healthcare providers deliver the best preventive primary care and value-based health outcomes for their patients.”

Supporting resources:

Learn more about how Thoughtworks supports Digital Scaleups.

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company’s website.

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

- ### - <TWKS915>

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately-owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates more than 130 senior medical centers in 15 states. Twice named a “Most Loved Workplace” by Newsweek, named one of Fortune’s “Change the World” companies, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealth.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 people strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.