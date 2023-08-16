Careismatic Brands Significantly Improves B2B & DTC Efficiencies by Leveraging Jesta I.S.'s End-to-End Supply Chain Management Suite

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Careismatic Brands Inc. (CBI), a world leader in the design and manufacturing of medical apparel and footwear, is live on Jesta’s flagship cloud ERP Supply Chain Management Suite. Jesta’s Supply Chain ERP Suite optimizes global product journeys from sourcing and procurement, material resource planning, demand forecasting, product data and lifecycle management, warehouse management and B2B/DTC order management and customer service for wholesalers and brand manufacturers specializing in apparel, footwear and accessories.

Founded in 1995 with Cherokee Medical Uniforms as its flagship brand, the Careismatic Brands portfolio also includes Infinity by Cherokee Uniforms, Dickies Medical, Healing Hands, Med Couture, Medelita, Allheart, and Heartsoul. Careismatic Brands is based in Chatsworth, CA. Its new, ultramodern 1,014,254-square-foot distribution center is in Dallas, TX.

Jesta’s Supply Chain Management Suite has helped Careismatic Brands optimize key business processes, most importantly the flow of critical information, including inventory and order updates, from its network of global partners through to its financials and other head office teams for one version of the truth in real time. The Suite has also facilitated the management of custom orders made by healthcare providers through corporate healthcare-facility accounts. The Supply Chain technology will enable CBI to scale more seamlessly and successfully, and on board additional brands as it continues to pursue its global supply chain and brand expansion strategies.

Master Data Management is the foundation of the Supply Chain & Wholesale Management ERP, ensuring accurate, quality data in real time. Capabilities that CBI are leveraging include:

New product development tools to mass manage attributes for new and current products, including purchase, manufacturing, and current/future availability details, as well as the capability to assign images and extended text to multiple products for web stores.

New procurement tools including the Global Supply Chain Collaboration Hub to facilitate direct, real-time, bi-directional communication between manufacturers and wholesalers with their overseas and near-shore production factories. CBI is also leveraging tools to easily create and manage draw-down raw material purchase orders enabling quicker turnaround of procurement and distribution of raw materials to factories and supplier networks.

New sales channel management and customer service tools including rapid-order entry, a fast way to take telephone orders featuring comprehensive search capabilities and real-time information on current/future availability and volume-tier discounts, and product closeout management to mass manage end-of-life promotions and closeout pricing.

“Supply chain agility is important in every industry, but it’s absolutely vital in healthcare,” said Girisha Chandraraj, CEO, Careismatic Brands. “Jesta’s Supply Chain Management Suite has helped Careismatic Brands streamline and expedite our business operations, which has led to reduced delivery timelines for several of our banners.”

Arvind Gupta, President, Jesta I.S. said: “Careismatic Brands is a valued partner and we’re pleased that the implementation of Jesta’s Supply Chain ERP technology is enabling them to achieve the benefits of real-time visibility and control, as well as accelerated operations and speed to market. We’ll continue working with them every step of the way to support their needs.”

About Jesta I.S.: Trusted by major fashion apparel, footwear and accessory brands for 55 years, Jesta I.S. is a pioneer in the development of end-to-end suites for emerging brands aspiring to scale and established brands migrating to the cloud on a limited budget.

Jesta’s Retail Management Suite for omnichannel retailers bridges gaps and ignites collaboration between the head office, warehouse, store, and e-commerce teams. Jesta’s Supply Chain Management Suite for wholesalers and brand manufacturers optimizes product journeys from concept to consumer. Leveraging Master Data Management, both suites provide IT stability, earning the trust of IT leaders, and equipping all departments with data-driven executable modules for operational excellence. Customers include Cole Haan, DSW, Harry Rosen, Perry Ellis, and Puma. Learn more at jestais.com.