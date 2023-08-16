XponentL Data and Tamr Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Innovative Data Product Solutions

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XponentL Data (XponentL), a leading data products solution provider, and Tamr, Inc. (Tamr”) the leading cloud-native data mastering solution, are thrilled to announce their strategic partnership aimed at delivering cutting-edge data product solutions. This collaboration brings together two industry-leading companies with a shared vision of empowering clients to unlock the full potential of their data.

With the rapid advancements in technology and the ever-increasing volume of data generated in today's business landscape, organizations are facing significant challenges in managing, analyzing, and extracting actionable insights from their data. This partnership represents a unique opportunity for companies to achieve brilliant data experiences through the productization of their data, leveraging Tamr’s world class technology and XponentL’s data product strategy, design and engineering services. The companies are already working together delivering groundbreaking data products in the Energy and Pharmaceutical industries.

By combining the expertise of XponentL and Tamr, clients in the Energy industry will benefit from advanced materials mastering capabilities. This includes robust data integration, harmonization, and data marketplace tools that enable efficient management, analysis and search of complex material data. These solutions will drive operational excellence, enhance decision-making processes, and improve overall productivity and efficiency for oil and gas companies.

In the Pharmaceutical industry, the collaboration between XponentL and Tamr will focus on building data products aligned to Biopharmaceutical value chain, from drug discovery to clinical trials to patient care, through the healthcare delivery in improving diagnosis, optimizing resource allocation, treating conditions and streamline operations across the entire healthcare ecosystem. By leveraging innovative data mastering and integration techniques, Pharmaceutical companies will gain comprehensive insights into their vast repositories of clinical data. This will facilitate more accurate analysis, accelerate drug discovery, development, market access, safety and adherence processes, and ultimately lead to improved patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to partner with Tamr," said Matt Arellano, Chief Data Officer at XponentL. "This collaboration signifies our shared commitment to driving innovation and providing transformative data product solutions for our clients. By combining our strengths, we are confident that we can address critical data challenges, reduce time from question to answer, and ultimately pave the way for enhanced operational efficiency and accelerated decision-making."

Andy Palmer, CEO of Tamr, echoed the sentiment, stating, "Teaming up with XponentL allows us to harness the power of our cutting-edge mastering and data products software in conjunction with their deep understanding of specific industry sectors and how to help clients evolve towards a data product operating model. Together, we can revolutionize the way organizations leverage their data, unlocking valuable insights and empowering them to stay ahead in their respective industries."

The partnership between XponentL and Tamr signifies a significant step forward in the evolution of data products to enable true data decision-making. Through collaborative efforts, the two companies are poised to make a lasting impact by providing comprehensive, scalable, and customized data product solutions that meet the unique challenges faced by clients.

About XponentL Data (https://xponentl.ai/)

XponentL enables brilliant data experiences for its clients. A leader in the emerging field of Data Products. the XponentL team helps to derive value from data in complex environments by building data product strategies, operating models, and engineering data products based on world-class software platforms. XponentL’s mission is to transform the way businesses interact with and benefit from data, enabling Clients to reduce the time from question to answer and bridge the gap between data producers and consumers by delivering a suite of data products that deliver insights, fuel artificial intelligence and capture value.

About Tamr, Inc.(www.tamr.com)

Tamr, the leader in data products, enables customers to consolidate messy source data into clean, curated, analytics-ready datasets. Organizations benefit from Tamr, the industry’s first suite of data products that combine human curation, patented machine learning, mastering rules and enrichment with first- and third-party data to accelerate business outcomes and deliver business-changing insights. Tamr’s cloud-native and SaaS solutions enable industry leaders such as Toyota, Western Union and GSK to get ahead and stay ahead in a rapidly changing competitor environment. Visit www.tamr.com and follow @Tamr_Inc on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information about Tamr, its partners and investors.