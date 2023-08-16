Continental Senior Communities Partners with Morrison Living to Elevate Lifestyle Dining Experience

POWELL, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Continental Senior Communities, a leading multi-state provider of resort-style senior living and specialized memory care, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Morrison Living, a renowned leader in senior living hospitality, to enhance the culinary experience for residents. This strategic partnership aims to bring the variety and sophistication of luxury resort dining to each of the 12 independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities operated by Continental Senior Communities across Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky.

"Our commitment to excellence extends beyond providing upscale living spaces and amenities. We believe that dining is an integral part of the overall senior living experience," said Barmi Akbar, Chief Executive Officer, at Continental Senior Communities. "By partnering with Morrison Living, we are proud to offer our residents a world-class dining experience."

Morrison Living’s nationwide record of success was selected as the ideal strategic partner with Continental’s plans to further invest in their communities to be even more dynamic in their hospitality offerings and create a culinary-forward experience. Leveraging Morrison Living’s resources provides flexible solutions for a personalized dining experience that feeds the cultural heartbeat of each community.

“As the evolution of senior living has accelerated, forward-thinking providers in this industry are meeting those changes with a strategy refocusing on exceptional hospitality. We are proud to partner with Continental Senior Communities as they lead the way forward,” added Greg Reeves, Division President at CCL Hospitality Group, the parent company of Morrison Living.

The partnership aims to enhance not only the dining experience but also the overall sense of community and engagement with an unparalleled level of service that sets new standards.

About Continental Senior Communities:

Continental Senior Communities is a leading multi-state provider of resort-style senior living and specialized memory care. Headquartered in Powell, Ohio, the company operates 12 distinctive communities across Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Each community offers upscale independent living, assisted living, and memory care, complemented by resort-style amenities, personalized care services, and holistic social, educational, and wellness programs.

About Morrison Living:

Morrison Living is a premier hospitality provider for senior living communities across the nation. With a passion for culinary excellence, Morrison Living strives to create unforgettable dining experiences that foster a strong sense of community and enhance overall quality of life for residents.