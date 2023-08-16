Tuition-Free Virtual Public Schools Ready to Welcome Ohio Students Back to School

TOLEDO, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As children across the state prepare to head back to school, many students could benefit from the alternative education offered by online tuition-free public schools tailored to their needs, and Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) and Ohio Digital Learning School (ODLS) are ready to welcome them. Enrollment for the virtual public schools — powered by Stride K12 and led by Ohio-certified teachers — is now open for students located anywhere in the state.

Ohio’s K12 online schools draw on decades of experience in online education to offer high-quality education that meets state standards and is personalized to each student. The schools offer in-person events and touchpoints to help students stay connected in a digital learning environment.

“Online education from a trusted K12 school sets students up for success through personalized learning paths that take into account individual needs and goals,” said Kristin Stewart, Head of School at OHVA. “From individual time with instructors and career-oriented courses to credit recovery and adaptable scheduling, our programs allow students to thrive in a safe, accessible and inclusive setting.”

Both of the Stride-powered Ohio schools specialize in serving different student needs:

OHVA , based in Maumee and open to K-12 students across the state, is keenly focused on preparing students for life after school. Among other offerings, OHVA students can take courses in business, education, engineering, health sciences, information technology and natural resources.

ODLS, based in Maumee, serves students across Ohio tackling grades 9-12. In addition to providing high-quality education for students aged 16-21, ODLS also offers credit recovery to help students catch up and a 22+ high school diploma program for adult learners looking to return to school.

Enrollment is currently open for families throughout Ohio searching for alternative learning environments. To learn about enrolling, visit ohva.k12.com and odls.k12.com.

About Ohio Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) that serves students in grades K-12. As part of the Ohio public school system, OHVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about OHVA, visit ohva.k12.com.

About Ohio Digital Learning School

Ohio Digital Learning School, authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools, is a tuition-free online public charter school serving students in grades 9 through 12, ages 16-21. As part of the Ohio public school system, ODLS provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ODLS, visit odls.k12.com.