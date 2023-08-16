Verily and OneOncology Announce Collaboration to Advance Cancer Research

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verily, an Alphabet precision health technology company, and OneOncology, the national platform for independent oncology practices, have established a strategic partnership that will enable more efficient clinical trials.

As part of the agreement, Verily will integrate its clinical trial management software (CTMS) platform, SignalPath, across practices in the OneOncology Research Network, OneR. SignalPath will enable sites to improve their systems infrastructure, streamline regulatory processes, and enhance collaboration with sponsors.

“Clinical trial research is core to high-quality cancer care programs,” said Dr. Davey Daniel, Chief Medical Officer, OneOncology. “By using technology to create a platform offering from OneR, we can help enhance our partners’ clinical trial programs, which ultimately better democratizes clinical trials, and improves health equity.”

SignalPath is the only CTMS that uses next-generation protocol digitization technology to configure and systematize study protocol workflows within the platform, saving site staff time and effort. It’s designed to improve the costs, complexities, and time associated with running clinical studies while optimizing for quality and time with patients.

“Verily and OneOncology are both committed to transforming the experience for oncology practices participating in research with the latest data and technology,” said Dr. Brad Hirsch, Head of Product & Implementation at Verily and co-founder of SignalPath. “SignalPath delivers on that vision, easing the workflow for oncologists and their staff, so they can focus on delivering the best possible care.”

This partnership aims to expand research opportunities across community oncology centers, offering the potential to increase access and participation in clinical trials for new cancer treatments. There are over 1,300 anticancer drugs in the development pipeline, but the participation rate in trials among adult cancer patients in the U.S. is only 6%.

OneOncology will continue to partner with Verily as it further develops connected solutions across its research and care product offerings, including an oncology-focused longitudinal registry to advance cancer research.

About Verily

Verily is an Alphabet health technology company focused on research, care, and health financing to deliver on the promise of precision health and help people live healthier lives. We are uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology, data science, and healthcare to create tools to accelerate evidence generation, products to enable more personalized care, and approaches to make costs more predictable. For more information, please visit: verily.com.

About OneOncology

OneOncology was founded by community oncologists, for community oncologists, with the mission of improving the lives of everyone living with cancer. Our goal is to enable community oncology practices to remain independent and to improve patient access to care in their communities, all at a lower cost than in the hospital setting. OneOncology supports its platform of community oncology practices through group purchasing, operational optimization, practice growth, and clinical innovation. The partnership’s 960 cancer care providers care for approximately 528,000 patients at more than 300 sites of care nationwide. To learn more, visit oneoncology.com or LinkedIn.