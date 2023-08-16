ELGi partners with Digi-Bridge to promote STEAM education

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ELGi North America (ELGi), a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited, one of the world’s leading air compressor manufacturers, has partnered with Digi-Bridge. A non-profit organization, Digi-Bridge provides students with access to hands-on, technology-based (STEAM) science, technology, engineering, arts, and math experiences, ensuring they are well-equipped with the skills to succeed in a rapidly evolving world. As part of the partnership, ELGi supports the Southwest Charlotte STEM Academy with its after-school STEAM program. The partnership kicked off with ELGi’s employees undertaking a group activity to disassemble and organize LEGO robotic kits for the students.

"We're excited to join forces with ELGi, an engineering-driven company that shares our values and vision for a future where all children have equal access to educational opportunities," said Piper Barnes, Development Director at Digi-Bridge. "Together, we look forward to expanding our efforts and impacting more children."

“At ELGi, we believe in fostering development and growth via special focus community outreach programs that engender a transformative effect on those that truly need it. Our partnership with Digi-Bridge will provide children in the Charlotte area with fascinating and enjoyable experiences to stimulate their intellectual curiosity in STEAM subjects. STEAM education is proven to create critical thinkers who will form the next generation of innovators,” said Anvar Varadaraj, Executive Director ELGi Equipments Ltd.

Going forward, ELGi plans to expand its collaboration with Digi-Bridge by offering mentorship opportunities to students and organizing hands-on workshops. These initiatives aim to bridge the gap between students' academic knowledge and real-world scenarios. Furthermore, ELGi plans to host field trips to its Charlotte, North America office, enabling students to experience a modern workplace and interact with industry professionals.

Launched in 2014, Digi-Bridge has provided technology-based, hands-on STEAM experiences to more than 17,000 students. The organization accomplishes this through STEAM and robotic programming with various schools and community partners.

About ELGi North America

ELGi North America, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a subsidiary of ELGi Equipments Limited, a leader in compressed air solutions for over 60 years. Established in 2012, ELGi North America, in conjunction with its subsidiaries, Pattons, Pattons Medical, and Michigan Air Solutions, offers a comprehensive range of compressed air products and services. Our product offering includes oil-lubricated and oil-free rotary screw and reciprocating compressors, dryers, filters, and ancillary accessories. ELGi and its subsidiaries serve multiple industry verticals spanning medical applications, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure. For further information, please visit https://www.elgi.com/us/