Apex Systems Mexico Certified by Great Place to Work® for Second Year in a Row

RICHMOND, Va. & GUADALAJARA, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Systems, a leading technology services firm and ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) brand, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW) in Mexico for 2023 to 2024. This is Apex’s second year in a row receiving the GPTW® in Mexico certification.

GPTW® captures valuable feedback using their research-driven Trust Index™ survey, which aims to measure the experience of our employees working at Apex. The recertification reflects our commitment to promoting a culture of trust in which our employees can grow, learn, and succeed in their careers.

“We are extremely proud of our Mexico Delivery Center and its continuous growth over the past few years; doubling the size of our team in one year to over 1,000 employees while maintaining the Great Place to Work® certification shows Apex’s commitment to our employees and customers on providing a workspace that attracts and retains the best and the brightest talent,” said Daniel Guzman, Senior Vice President, Consulting Services - Mexico.

Recognizing diversity, inclusion, and women's empowerment

In addition, we are proud to share that we have earned recognition as one of The Best Places to Work™ for Women in Mexico 2023. This recognition highlights our commitment to diversity, inclusion, and female empowerment within our company.

At Apex, we continue to work every day to provide an inclusive and diverse culture, in which all members of our company can develop, and be satisfied with their work. We are committed to the well-being and success of all our employees.

Apex Systems welcomed the Mexican Delivery Center (MDC) in October 2019 through ASGN’s acquisition of Intersys Consulting. This nearshore capability is an important part of ASGN’s consulting growth, offering clients strong technical capabilities at competitive rates. Advantages of time zone and language have also contributed to the MDC’s outsized growth.

About Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a world-class technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We provide a continuum of services from workforce mobilization and modern enterprise solutions to digital innovation to drive better results and bring more value to our clients. Apex transforms our customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries we serve. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across North America, Europe, and India. Apex is a part of the Commercial Segment of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT consulting. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees globally and has used those deep insights to define what element makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work® Mexico helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high trust work experience for all employees. Its unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work®-Certified organizations as well as the acclaimed Mexico’s Best Workplaces, Mexico’s Best Workplaces for Women, and Mexico’s Best Workplaces in Tech lists. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a truly “great place to work.”