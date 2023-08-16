Wolters Kluwer survey shows U.S. pharmacies face headwinds on children’s vaccinations

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--August is National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM) in the U.S. and, as parents prepare to send their children back to school, routine immunization is a must-have to ensure a healthy start. Yet, while Americans increasingly turn to local pharmacies to get their adult vaccinations, many are sticking solely with primary care doctors or pediatricians for their children’s vaccines. That’s according to the results of the Pharmacy Next survey, commissioned by Wolters Kluwer Health, which found overall shifts away from primary care physicians for immunizations. One area, childhood vaccinations, bucks that trend, posing headwinds for pharmacies seeking to grow adoption of their immunization services.

According to the survey, three in five American adults (62%) actually prefer a local pharmacy for their vaccines. This finding reflects a broader trend of growing trust in providers who are in non-traditional care settings like pharmacies, department stores, and grocery stores. Surprisingly, only one-quarter (26%) would stick with a traditional physician’s office.

Primary care primacy for child and adolescent immunizations

Pharmacy Next survey respondents painted a very different picture when asked about immunizations for children. Despite the added convenience and typically easier scheduling of immunizations at pharmacy clinics, over half of Americans (54%) say they would likely stick solely with a traditional physician’s office for children’s shots. Contrasting the broader preference for getting adult vaccinations at pharmacies (62%), only 36% would choose a local pharmacy for children’s vaccines.

“In the past 15 years, pharmacies have become a vital option for a continually increasing array of vaccinations—from flu shots to COVID boosters, to shingles, and many others,” explained Kristen Nichols, PharmD, BCPS, BCPPS, BCIDP, a Pharmacist and Senior Clinical Content Consultant for Clinical Effectiveness at Wolters Kluwer Health.

Dr. Nichols adds: “A parent can have a years-long connection with their children’s pediatrician that is distinctly deeper than with other providers. That familiarity and trust is valuable, and that is evident in the continued preference for a traditional physician’s office. Parents might also have other concerns like ensuring a child’s medical record is complete and accurate when vaccinations take place in several locations. To allay this worry and promote adoption, parents should ask pharmacists to ensure vaccination records are shared with both the parents and the child's primary medical provider. If a parent brings a hard-copy immunization record, they should feel comfortable asking for it to be updated. Parents should also ask if their child’s vaccination will be documented in the state's immunization information system. This multi-pronged approach might put parents at ease knowing their children’s immunization care is coordinated.”

Generations divided: adding children’s shots to the grocery list?

Survey respondents were sharply divided over generational lines when it came to preferences for where to get child and adolescent vaccinations. Older generations, Gen X and Boomers, are more likely than Gen Z and Millennials to only opt for a traditional physician’s office when it comes to children’s shots (60% & 60% vs. 41% & 49%). Conversely, Gen Z and Millennials are more likely than Gen X and Boomers to take children to a grocery store retail clinic for vaccines (14% & 10% vs. 5% & 5%).

Traditional doctor’s offices hold sway outside urban areas

Preferences for vaccine venues also varied widely by where respondents lived. Those in suburban and rural areas are more likely to exclusively seek children’s vaccinations at a traditional physician’s office than those in urban areas (56% & 61% vs. 45%). Preference for urgent care clinics was stronger in urban and suburban areas versus rural areas (25% & 15% vs. 10%). And while interest in grocery stores and department stores was generally low for childhood immunization care, respondents in urban areas are more likely than those in suburban and rural ones to choose a grocery store (12% vs. 5% & 8%) or department store (7% vs. 3% & 3%).

