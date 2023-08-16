Qraft Technologies and Hex Trust Announce Strategic Partnership to Apply AI-Powered Risk Models in Digital Asset Investments

SEOUL & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qraft Technologies, a leading invest-tech company specializing in artificial intelligence investing solutions, has formally entered into a strategic partnership with Hex Trust, the leading institutional-grade digital asset custodian licensed across global financial hubs. With the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”), Qraft will develop digital asset products based on its AI-driven asset allocation models for Hex Trust's clients.

"We are thrilled to team with Hex Trust and combine our respective strengths to generate a groundbreaking investment solution," said Francis Oh, APAC CEO at Qraft Technologies. "This strategic collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower investors with AI-driven tools, helping them navigate the complex financial markets more efficiently and effectively."

Since 2016, Qraft has built a multi-year track record including the development and management of several ETFs. The enhanced risk management solutions specifically designed for Hex Trust are built upon Qraft’s successful cash allocation AI-powered risk model. Qraft’s AI technology will serve as a bridge between traditional asset management and digital asset management that will enable cryptocurrency investors to make data-driven and intelligent choices, optimizing their portfolios in an ever-changing financial landscape.

"We are excited about this joint-effort with Qraft," stated Alessio Quaglini, CEO & Co-founder of Hex Trust. "Their AI-powered risk models complement our vision of providing efficient access to decentralized markets unlocking ownership in decentralized markets. By combining forces, we aim to offer a new paradigm of investment opportunities to our clients’ institutional investors, promoting a more inclusive and sustainable financial ecosystem."

About Qraft

Qraft is a fintech company aiming to drive growth in the asset management industry through its innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and investing. Qraft offers a variety of AI-powered investment solutions, including a security selection engine, asset allocation engine, robo-advisory solution and an AI order-execution system. From data processing to alpha research and portfolio execution, Qraft has an established track record in developing cutting-edge AI solutions that have been adopted by over 20 financial institutions worldwide. In 2022, Qraft received a US$146 million investment from SoftBank Group, entering into a strategic partnership to accelerate AI in the asset management industry.

About Hex Trust

Hex Trust is a fully-licensed and insured digital asset custodian. Led by veteran banking technologists and award-winning financial services experts, Hex Trust has built Hex Safe, a proprietary institutional-grade platform that delivers solutions for digital asset protocols, foundations, financial institutions, and the Web3 ecosystem. Hex Trust has offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Dubai, Italy, and The Bahamas. For more information: visit hextrust.com or follow Hex Trust on LinkedIn, Twitter and Telegram.