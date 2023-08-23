Trustly Partners with Station Casinos to Power Payments for its new NFT Marketplace

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustly, the global leader in Open Banking Payments, has partnered with Station Casinos to become the exclusive payments provider for its new NFT loyalty marketplace, STN Charms. Station Casinos, an innovative and digitally focused casino, launched STN Charms on March 31 to enhance the gaming experience by revamping its loyalty program in a ground-breaking way.

With STN Charms, players now receive digital charms as they play. As players win, the level of their STN Charms will increase. Players can then buy and sell these charms on the marketplace, leveraging Trustly’s Open Banking Payments solution for digital deposits and withdrawals in the STN Charms wallets.

“STN Charms is one-of-a-kind innovation in gaming. Trustly’s Open Banking technology is a key factor in this new endeavor, and we’re happy to be working with the top leader in payment processing for our industry,” said Tom Mikulich, Senior Vice President of Innovation at Red Rock Resorts | Station Casinos LLC.

CentralAMS (CAMS) will facilitate the digital wallets on behalf of Station Casinos, serve as the merchant of record, and has agreed to use Trustly as their exclusive payments provider for the STN Charms project. Trustly’s primary goal in this partnership is to provide guaranteed deposits and withdrawals in user wallets within the marketplace for STN Charms.

“We are pleased to partner with Trustly and have them as part of the overall payments solutions for the STN Charms project. Their experience as a payment provider showed, and everyone has been a pleasure to work with,” said Mark Lipparelli, Managing Member at CentralAMS and former Nevada State Gaming Board member.

“We’re excited to partner with Station Casinos and CentralAMS. Our work with them has allowed us to show how Open Banking technology can assist in creating a ground-breaking loyalty program by providing an integral payment system for its members-only marketplace. We’re proud to be a part of such a unique and innovative project,” said John Parsons, VP of Gaming at Trustly.

About Trustly

Founded in 2008, Trustly is a global leader in Open Banking Payments. Our digital account-to-account platform redefines the speed, simplicity, and security of payments, linking some of the world’s most prominent merchants with consumers directly from their online banking accounts. Trustly can handle the entire payment journey, setting us apart from the competition and enabling us to offer an attractive alternative to traditional card networks at a lower cost. Today we serve 8,300 merchants, connecting them with 650 million consumers and 12,000 banks in over 30 countries. In 2022, we processed over $42 billion in transaction volume on our global network.

Trustly is a multi-national payments and data solutions company, offering products across North America and Europe. In the United States, services are provided by Trustly, Inc., its local affiliates and partners. Read more at www.trustly.com

About CentralAMS

CentralAMS provides gaming and gambling operators and platform providers identity verification and payment solutions through its Identity Orchestration and Payment Orchestration platforms. Clients are able to customize their unique solutions to meet their compliance requirements for both online and on-premise operations. Learn more about CentralAMS solutions at www.CentralAMS.com.

About Station Casinos

Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming and entertainment in Las Vegas, Nevada. Station’s properties are regional entertainment destinations and include various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo, and race and sports wagering.