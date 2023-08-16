VCU Health and Anthem announce new multi-year contract

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VCU Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia have renewed a new multi-year agreement with the health system’s hospitals, facilities and physicians in Anthem’s network guaranteeing continued access for Anthem members.

The negotiation included plans to implement digital connectivity between the two organizations that will simplify system requirements and streamline business processes. To address growing employer and consumer demand for more affordable and accessible healthcare, the organizations are also working together on several value-based programs and innovative care delivery models, including VCU Medical Center’s recently launched Home Hospital program.

"We hold our partnership with Anthem in high regard, and we are delighted to forge a fresh agreement that expands our collaboration, ensuring uninterrupted access to high-quality healthcare for Anthem customers," said Marlon Levy, M.D., interim senior vice president for VCU Health Sciences and interim CEO of VCU Health System.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement that continues to make quality health care accessible for our members across the commonwealth of Virginia,” said Monica Schmude, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia. “We value our collaborative relationship with VCU Health as we work together to tackle healthcare affordability and improve lives and communities for the thousands of Virginians we mutually serve.”

The new agreement applies to Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members enrolled in employer-based, Health Insurance Exchange, Medicaid and Medicare Advantage plans.

Extending their alliance beyond the negotiating table, Anthem and VCU Health are also continuing their partnership with Feed More, a Central Virginia food bank that stretches across 34 counties and cities. Feed More is a proud member of Feeding America and Meals on Wheels America. About 1 in 9 people, or more than 165,000, are facing hunger in Central Virginia. The Food is Medicine program at VCU Health, sponsored by Feed More, works to reduce hunger among patients screening positive for food insecurity during health care visits. Grants from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation more than doubled the number of clinics the program serves. There are now Food is Medicine screening sites at a total of 14 VCU Health clinics.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia

Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. trades as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, and its service area is all of Virginia except for the City of Fairfax, the Town of Vienna, and the area east of State Route 123. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliate HealthKeepers, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Elevance Health. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.

About VCU and VCU Health

Virginia Commonwealth University is a major, urban public research university with national and international rankings in sponsored research. Located in downtown Richmond, VCU enrolls more than 28,000 students in 244 degree and certificate programs in the arts, sciences and humanities. Forty-one of the programs are unique in Virginia, many of them crossing the disciplines of VCU’s 11 schools and three colleges. The VCU Health brand represents the VCU health sciences academic programs, the VCU Massey Cancer Center and the VCU Health System, which comprises VCU Medical Center (the only academic medical center in the region), Community Memorial Hospital, Tappahannock Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, and MCV Physicians. The clinical enterprise includes a collaboration with Sheltering Arms Institute for physical rehabilitation services. For more, please visit vcuhealth.org.