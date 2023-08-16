PCI Pal Extends Partnership With PCI Security Standards Council to Help Secure Payment Data Worldwide

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCI Pal (LON: PCIP), announced today that it has renewed its membership of the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a Principal Participating Organization. PCI Pal will help drive the future of global payment security with a strategic level of leadership, participation, and influence with the Council.

The PCI SSC leads the global effort to increase payment security by providing flexible, industry-driven, and effective data security standards and programs. Global industry collaboration is critical to this mission. The Council’s Participating Organizations program brings together industry leaders to strategize about how to protect payment data from the latest threats and to anticipate the needs of an ever-changing payment ecosystem.

As a Principal Participating Organization, PCI Pal will provide strategic direction to help shape the future of the Council. PCI Pal will impact the direction of PCI SSC standards, drive technical discussions, and have input into Council initiatives.

“Every day, companies and organizations across the globe face an ever-changing payment landscape with new and evolved threats attacking to their systems, and data,” said Lance Johnson, Executive Director of the PCI Security Standards Council. “By joining as a Principal Participating Organization, PCI Pal will have a significant impact on how PCI SSC helps them address these challenges especially the direction and development of PCI Security Standards and resources that help organizations prevent, detect, and mitigate attacks on global payment data.”

Geoff Forsyth, Chief Information Security Officer, PCI Pal, said: “Being a Participating Organization gives us the opportunity to actively participate in the ongoing development of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard and other security standards. As leading experts within the industry, we are proud to play our part in helping to shape future standards so they are both relevant and effective. It also demonstrates our firm commitment to data security, compliance, and payments by supporting our customers in upholding the PCI DSS requirements.”

Notes to Editors:

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal (LON: PCIP) is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss.

Its mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact centre.

PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the world’s leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers. PCI Pal products can be used by any size organisation globally, and it is proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) leads a global, cross-industry effort to increase payment security by providing industry-driven, flexible and effective data security standards and programs that help businesses detect, mitigate and prevent cyberattacks and breaches. Connect with the PCI SSC on LinkedIn. Join the conversation on Twitter @PCISSC. Subscribe to the PCI Perspectives Blog.