RecNation and RVshare Partner to Launch a White-Glove RV Rental Management Program

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, RecNation, the US’s largest RV self-storage company, and RVshare, the largest RV rental website in the US, announce their partnership to solve pain points for RV Owners and Renters. RecNation will be powering a first-of-its-kind business for easy rental management. RecNation’s White-Glove Rental Program will allow RV owners to earn rental income from their owned assets hassle-free. RecNation will provide professional management including listing and marketing the RV rental, customer service, post-trip cleaning, repairs, and more.

The goal of the partnership is to knock down barriers many RV Owners face when renting peer-to-peer. The White-Glove program will dismiss owners of rental responsibilities with the continued upside of earning a rental income. RecNation’s RV White-Glove program will provide professional, secure, and reliable RV rental services saving owners 6-7 hours on average per rental. The program will include thorough inspections, diligent and informative check-in procedures, and an experienced on-site staff equipped to meet the demands of the rental business. Most of these services will also be available to RVshare owners on an a la carte basis through their Premium Rental Services.

Once owners are registered with RecNation, they will have the ability to schedule services online which could vary depending on the owner's unique needs. Those services include:

Drop-Off Trust Center: The renter can drop off the RV at RecNation’s facility for the Owner to pick up at their convenience. RV Cleaning and Turnaround: Oftentimes the most time-consuming aspect of renting an RV, RecNation staff will clean and sanitize the interior and exterior of the RV, including changing linens. Renter Check-In and Walkthrough: RecNation staff will walk renters through how to use and operate each vehicle, as well as answer any questions to ensure they are comfortable and safe during their trip. Rental Checkout and Inspections: Post-rental inspections will be conducted to ensure the RV is still in good condition and report any issues. 24/7 Customer Support: RecNation offers around-the-clock support for any unexpected issues on the road. (White-Glove Program Only)

“This partnership is a win-win for RV owners and renters,” RecNation CEO Gary Wojtaszek said. “This program will help owners be hands-off while making more revenue. And renters can expect professionalism and reliability throughout the rental process.”

RecNation is piloting the rental program in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area with local RVshare owners. There are plans to expand the program to other locations. RecNation has 14,000 storage units spread across 51 locations in six states with plans to continue to expand across the U.S.

“With the massive increase in RV owners participating in the peer-to-peer rental market, there is a gap in the industry for professional management services,” said RVshare CEO Jon Gray. “Property rental management is ingrained in the vacation rental industry and has yet to find a place in the RV rental industry. We believe in RecNation’s mission and are looking forward to partnering with them to professionalize the RV rental process.”

To find out more about the program visit https://www.recnationstorage.com/rvshare-x-recnation-white-glove-rv-rental-services/

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you’ll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime.

About RecNation

RecNation acquires, builds and manages specialized RV and Boat storage facilities across the United States. The company was founded to meet the burgeoning storage requirements of the owners of recreational and marine vehicles. As the first institutional grade, specialized storage company created to serve the growing storage needs for both recreational and marine vehicles, RecNation has solidified its position as the leading recreational storage operator in the nation. Since its inception in 2020, the Company has significantly expanded its footprint to over 50 locations across Texas, Florida, Arizona, Kansas, Tennessee and Missouri to serve a growing community of outdoor and recreational enthusiasts seeking a secure facility to secure their vehicles.

RecNation partnered with WOJO Capital Partners, LLC and Centerbridge Partners, L.P. a private investment management firm to accelerate its expansion into a national platform dedicated to serving recreational and marine storage enthusiasts across the nation.