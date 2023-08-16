UOB, The EM District and AEG announce historic naming rights partnership

BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UOB, The EM District and AEG are proud to unveil a revolutionary naming rights partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, that promises to reshape the live entertainment landscape in Thailand and the ASEAN region. Through this historic collaboration, "UOB LIVE," a cutting-edge 6,000-pax capacity entertainment venue, will be established, poised to redefine the way people experience entertainment.

UOB LIVE, which will be located at The EMSPHERE shopping mall, will be a state-of-the-art entertainment venue that anchors a world-class shopping outlet, a diverse array of dining options, and comprehensive entertainment spaces catering to different interests and preferences. Additionally, ASM Global, a leading producer of entertainment experiences and the world leader in venue management, has been named managing operator of UOB LIVE, which will ensure the new world-class venue will become a premier entertainment destination, bringing international performances and sporting events to the region.

At the heart of this landmark alliance is the shared commitment to innovation and excellence, uniting the expertise of three industry giants: AEG, a global leader in sports and live entertainment; The EM District, renowned for developing Thailand's premier retail and entertainment complexes; and UOB, a leading bank in Asia.

Tan Choon Hin, President and CEO of UOB Thailand, said, "UOB LIVE marks a significant leap in transforming live entertainment for our customers. With AEG's global expertise and The EM District's leadership position in the local market, we will redefine the entertainment landscape in Southeast Asia.

”UOB LIVE goes beyond a mere venue; it will serve as an immersive platform, uniting diverse communities through the universal language of entertainment. UOB strives to provide an unparalleled customer experience that caters to different preferences and lifestyles, and UOB LIVE will be the Bank’s latest embodiment of this. Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, we are confident that our customers, both in Thailand and across the region, will be able to enjoy a retail and entertainment experience that is unmatched anywhere else.

”More importantly, UOB LIVE exemplifies our commitment to the Kingdom of Thailand. As a bank with deep-rooted ties to ASEAN, we believe in the need to contribute to the development of the economies we operate in. UOB LIVE will serve as a beacon of innovation and culture, resonating both locally and across the region.”

Ms Supaluck Umpujh, Chairwoman of The Mall Group and The EM District, said, “The EM District together with UOB and AEG are joining forces with the shared vision of revolutionizing the country’s business, retail and entertainment centres, placing Bangkok and Thailand at the forefront of world retail innovation, entertainment events, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) and new lifestyle experiences.”

”UOB LIVE, along with The EMSPHERE’s retail experiences from world renowned brands, prominent dining experiences, multi-cultural and entertainment complexes with world-class facilities, is set to establish new standards for the regional live entertainment scene. It's an integral component of our EM District vision, which centres around curating exceptional experiences in retail, entertainment, and lifestyle within a single location. This partnership with AEG and UOB underlines our shared commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence.

”We firmly believe that this will mark a new era in the retail and entertainment industries. Tourism and relevant businesses will boost the economy and generate massive job opportunities while increasing the attractiveness of Thailand for local and foreign investors,” Supaluck concluded.

Adam Wilkes, President and CEO of AEG Asia Pacific, echoed the sentiment, affirming, "This is a transformative partnership that will usher in a new era of entertainment. UOB LIVE symbolises the future, offering guests unparalleled live experiences. Our partnership with UOB and The Mall Group signifies a significant step forward in delivering world-class events and unforgettable moments to audiences in Thailand and beyond. We want to thank The Mall Group and AEG’s Global Partnership team for their collaboration on this historic agreement which will have a significant impact on the live industry."

Further details about UOB LIVE's offerings, including its grand opening date, will be announced in the coming months.

About UOB

UOB is a leading bank in Asia. Operating through its head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, UOB has a global network of around 500 offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Since its incorporation in 1935, UOB has grown organically and through a series of strategic acquisitions. Today, UOB is rated among the world’s top banks: Aa1 by Moody’s Investors Service and AA- by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings.

For nearly nine decades, UOB has adopted a customer-centric approach to create long-term value by staying relevant through its enterprising spirit and doing right by its customers. UOB is focused on building the future of ASEAN – for the people and businesses within, and connecting with, ASEAN.

The Bank connects businesses to opportunities in the region with its unparalleled regional footprint and leverages data and insights to innovate and create personalised banking experiences and solutions catering to each customer’s unique needs and evolving preferences. UOB is also committed to help businesses forge a sustainable future, by fostering social inclusiveness, creating positive environmental impact and pursuing economic progress. UOB believes in being a responsible financial services provider and is steadfast in its support of art, social development of children and education, doing right by its communities and stakeholders.

About UOB Thailand

UOB Thailand is a fully-licensed commercial bank with its network of 149 branches, 352 ATMs nationwide (as at 31 December 2021). UOB Thailand is 99.66 per cent owned by Singapore-headquartered UOB, and is rated among the top banks in Thailand: AAA (tha) by Fitch Ratings.

ABOUT TMG

For more than 37 consecutive years, The Mall Group has played a crucial role as Thailand’s leading retail and entertainment complex developer. With a long-term vision of the board of directors to develop Bangkok and Thailand to be world leading Retail and Entertainment Hub in Asia. We have brought Bangkok and Thailand’s ultimate shopping destination for any business, real estate, entertainment and lifestyle. The company has successfully expanded its operations to become one of Thailand’s largest mall operators, currently operating 12 shopping complexes under the nameplates The Mall, Siam Paragon, The Emporium, The EmQuatier and Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall. The vision and determination of company have brought us a continuing success and unceasing growth. Being the pride of Thailand, The Mall Group also gains international reputation attracting a massive numbers of Thai and International shoppers, also tourists from all over the globe.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents, AEG operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 150 preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers around the world, including The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the Mercedes-Benz Arenas; AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals; AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world's largest operator of sports franchises and high-profile sporting events; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually.

More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.