Tommy John Partners with Ohio State Quarterback Recruit, Lincoln Kienholz to Champion Comfort

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tommy John, the leading comfort-focused lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Lincoln Kienholz, the four-star Ohio State quarterback recruit. Both Tommy John's co-founder, Tom Patterson, and Lincoln Kienholz hail from South Dakota, adding a special connection to their collaboration.

The partnership, set to launch in August, will feature Lincoln Kienholz as a prominent brand ambassador for Tommy John. With their proprietary fabrics, innovative fit, and problem solving functionality, Kienholz will demonstrate the importance of comfort and performance, both on and off the football field.

Tom Patterson expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Lincoln’s embodiment of hard work, determination, and the pursuit of greatness aligns perfectly with the values we celebrate at Tommy John. We are honored to have him as part of the Tommy John family, showcasing the importance of comfort and confidence in every aspect of life.”

“I started this business without any experience in clothing design or manufacturing,” adds Patterson. “Just the grit and determination to deliver a better base layer. Tommy John may be an underdog story, but we have always had faith we would go the distance. I’m excited to see the same for Lincoln Kienholz as he joins the Ohio State football team and makes his mark.”

From TF Riggs High School in Pierre, South Dakota, Lincoln Kienholz emerged as an impressive multi-sport All-State athlete, showcasing his talent and passion for five years of competitive football. His rise to stardom, coupled with his unwavering commitment to teammates and deep-rooted connections to his South Dakota small-town upbringing, makes him a fitting representative for Tommy John's commitment to delivering confidence through comfort. This recognition was further solidified as he was recently named USA TODAY's Boys Athlete of the Year at the prestigious third annual High School Sports Awards, capping off a remarkable 2022-23 season as a standout in football, basketball, and baseball.

Likewise, Tommy John underwear and apparel is the ideal choice for a quarterback like Lincoln Kienholz, offering unparalleled adjustment-free support on and off the field. From the patented Stay-Tucked undershirts to the Second Skin Hammock Pouch boxer briefs, Tommy John's innovative designs ensure Lincoln can be the best version of himself without distractions. Together, Tommy John and Lincoln Kienholz will celebrate the spirit of South Dakota success, demonstrating the limitless possibilities that lie ahead for those who work hard and dare to dream big.

About Tommy John

Tommy John is a comfort-focused lifestyle brand committed to addressing the real problems that men and women have with their clothing. Each product contains proprietary fabrics, innovative fit, and functionality that eliminates unnecessary discomfort and adjustments. Tommy John launched in 2008 with the world’s first patented undershirt with a stay-tucked guarantee and has since expanded into underwear, bras, loungewear, and apparel. Tommy John products can be found in over 3,000 retail locations including Nordstrom, Dillard’s, Scheels, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and in Tommy John stores in SouthPark Mall in Charlotte, North Carolina, Scottsdale Fashion Square in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Houston Galleria in Houston, Texas, The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, Tennessee, Southlake Town Square just outside of Dallas, Texas, The Summit in Birmingham, Alabama, and online at tommyjohn.com.

About Lincoln Kienholz

Lincoln Kienholz is a true freshman quarterback at The Ohio State University. Hailing from Pierre, SD, Kienholz's journey is a testament to exceptional athleticism and a commitment to excellence. A true all-round athlete, Kienholz's skills spanned football, basketball, and baseball, earning him as a 3-Sport All State player in South Dakota. His standout performances as a 3-time All State Quarterback and the only 3-time State Championship Game MVP in South Dakota Football history underscore his natural talent and dedication. He also holds the records for career and season Passing Yards and Touchdowns in South Dakota. Kienholz's accolades continue with his recent recognition as the 2022-23 USA Today High School Boys Athlete of the Year, along with being named SD Gatorade Player of the Year in football, and a selection for the esteemed Army All American Bowl.