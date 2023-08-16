Albertsons Companies Launches Nutrition Insights to Sincerely Health™ Platform

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is excited to share the latest digital enhancement to its Sincerely Health platform, a nutrition insights tool that measures grocery purchases based on the serving recommendations of USDA’s MyPlate guidance. The “Nutrition” functionality within the Sincerely Health experience empowers customers to make informed food choices based on their dietary preferences, household size and age group.

“With the launch of this feature, we are offering real-time nutritional information, both at an item and basket level, making it easy for our customers to make better food choices,” said Omer Gajial, Chief Digital Officer and EVP Health at Albertsons Cos. “As one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S. with 24 grocery banners serving local communities, we are committed to improving lives by making wellness solutions more accessible to customers.”

The USDA’s MyPlate provides guidance for consuming the five food groups that make up a healthy dietary pattern: fruit, vegetables, grains, protein foods, and dairy or fortified soy alternatives, as well as healthy eating overall. By connecting a customer’s loyalty account to their Sincerely Health profile, the nutrition insights tool will review recent and future grocery purchases and automatically calculate how much of their food items meet MyPlate dietary guidance. With just a single tap, shoppers can quickly see if their grocery baskets may be lacking in one or more essential food groups.

Sincerely Health also provides personalized food recommendations, recipes and insightful articles based on nutritional and diet preferences as well as dietary restrictions. This user-friendly experience simplifies eating recommendations, and helps customers discover meals that align with their personal nutrition goals. Sincerely Health is a valuable resource that will enable more Americans to adopt a nutritious dietary lifestyle when and where many of their meal decisions are made – at the grocery store.

The Nutrition Insights functionality within Sincerely Health advances the company’s commitment to the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health by empowering customers with actionable nutrition information and nutritious meal solutions. As part of a broader commitment to inspire better eating habits, Albertsons Cos. pledged to provide 50 million evidence-based nutrition recommendations to digital customers by 2024 and launch six health campaigns by 2025 utilizing in-store events and digital platforms to increase awareness of MyPlate dietary guidance.

“At the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, we are working alongside our incredible MyPlate National Strategic Partners to meet the goals of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health and to advance nutrition security. We cannot do this important work alone, but together we can make progress that will change lives and ensure a healthier, more prosperous future for everyone in this country,” said Dr. Caree Jackson Cotwright, Director of Nutrition Security and Health Equity for USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

To offer customers an incentive for eating better, the Sincerely Health platform rewards healthy points to customers for setting their nutrition goals and adopting better eating habits such as cooking at home, limiting sweet treats and cutting back on fried food. Customers can also earn weekly and monthly rewards for meeting their MyPlate recommendations across each food group. Accumulated points can then be redeemed for grocery coupons and discounts on items such as fresh produce, seafood and meat.

The Sincerely Health digital health and wellness platform is available on 16 grocery apps and websites including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaw’s, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Tom Thumb and more. Designed as a digital resource for managing seven dimensions of well-being, the platform enables users to link their activity trackers, and log their vitals and medication regimen. It also connects to an online pharmacy experience, including tools for managing prescriptions, scheduling vaccine appointments, and connecting with general practitioners via convenient telehealth services.

Click here for a demonstrational video on the new nutrition insights feature recently added to Sincerely Health. To learn more about the overall Sincerely Health platform or to sign up, click here.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of June 17, 2023, the Company operated 2,272 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

Source: Albertsons Companies, Inc.