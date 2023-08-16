EasyPost and FedEx Launch FedEx Platform Account

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyPost, the award-winning multi-carrier shipping API provider, is proud to announce a new program with FedEx which will offer a FedEx Platform Account to all EasyPost users including platform partners and their shippers. FedEx Platform Account is a default FedEx account that gives EasyPost customers special discounted FedEx rates without the need to create a separate FedEx account. This is a great option for our small business shippers who would not be able to access these rates otherwise.

EasyPost customers will automatically receive access to three discounted service levels through their FedEx Platform Account:

FedEx Ground Economy®, which provides a cost-effective way for businesses to ship low-weight packages within the contiguous U.S. in 2-7 business days.

FedEx Ground® Returns, a U.S. domestic service that allows merchants to get returned products back in their inventory and process customers' refunds quicker with fast and affordable delivery options. Merchants can include pre-printed return labels in packages or offer convenient options like emailed QR code return labels.

FedEx International Connect Plus®, which can help businesses reach international markets with delivery within 2-5 business days and reliable FedEx tracking. Businesses can expect to receive significant savings with these rates.

“We’re very excited about our relationship with FedEx,” said John Campo, VP of Carrier Relations. “FedEx Platform Account will be a fantastic option for our SMB customers to save on cost without compromising on quality shipping.”

FedEx is equally excited about the relationship and how it can enable all businesses to save on both U.S. domestic and international shipping.

“Building upon our already strong relationship with EasyPost will allow more seamless access for small- and medium-sized businesses to leverage parcel solutions at FedEx,” said Ryan Kelly, Vice President of Marketing at FedEx. EasyPost was recently recognized by FedEx with its highest designation of Diamond Tier in this year’s FedEx Compatible Solutions Program Tier rankings as well as winning the Solution of the Year.

For more information about EasyPost and FedEx Platform Account, please reach out to EasyPost.

About EasyPost

EasyPost is an award-winning technology leader that builds shipping solutions for e-commerce brands, fulfillment providers and online marketplaces. The company provides a best-in-class multi-carrier shipping API that removes the technical complexities of logistics while making shipping more reliable, efficient and affordable. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $94 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its more than 550,000 employees to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit fedex.com/about.