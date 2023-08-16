Bruker to Provide 60 Explosives Trace Detectors for Zuerich Airport

ZUERICH, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bruker Corporation today announced that Flughafen Zürich AG in Switzerland has ordered 60 Bruker DE-tector flex explosives and narcotics trace detectors to support their airport security measures. The installations are planned over a 24-month period in 2024 and 2025 to enhance the screening of passengers at Switzerland’s busiest airport. The next-generation, high-performance Bruker DE-tector flex systems are intended to replace earlier explosive trace detectors (ETD) at Zuerich Airport. First-generation Bruker ETD detectors are already deployed at Geneva Airport in Switzerland.

The Bruker DE-tector flex is a next-generation transportable explosives and narcotics trace detector that meets the requirements of two important security applications in airports. By wiping surfaces with multi-use, disposable swabs, and inserting them into the DE-tector flex, traces of two classes of explosive and narcotics substances can be identified automatically within seconds. The new DE-tector flex system is certified by ECAC (European Civil Aviation Conference) and utilizes a non-radioactive ionization source.

Dr. Andreas Kamlowski, President of the Bruker Optics Division, stated: “We are very pleased to have been selected for the next-generation security project at Zuerich Airport to provide innovative technologies and solutions that support the safety and security of the public and the aviation industry.”

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker’s high performance scientific instruments and high value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular and cell biology research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, as well as in industrial applications. Bruker offers differentiated, high-value life science and diagnostics systems and solutions in preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics research, proteomics and multiomics, spatial and single-cell biology, functional structural and condensate biology, as well as in clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.