EXI and Hyperice Unveil a New Diabetes-Focused Partnership, Announcing Their Joint Vision of Safe and Effective Self-Care for Patients

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EXI, the Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) that personalizes physical activity for people with long-term health conditions, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand that specializes in technology that promotes the recovery, mobility and improved movement of muscles and joints.

Through this partnership, Hyperice’s Normatec dynamic air compression system will be offered through the EXI platform, providing pain relief for its users living with diabetes as a particular focus and multiple long-term health conditions. Normatec by Hyperice has been well-established in elite sports, where its technology is used effectively to enhance dynamic warm-ups and recovery for professional athletes, and over recent years has expanded its reach to the general population as a viable solution for increasing circulation and decreasing inflammation in the lower body through its compression boots.

“At present, if clinicians want to provide patients with devices for home monitoring – an ECG holter monitor, for example – it’s on a short-term loan basis and inhibits positive habit changes,” said Grace McNamara, CEO of EXI. “At EXI, we’ve identified a number of existing high-quality medical-grade consumer products that are backed by science and easy to use. By offering Normatec to our consumers, we can promote and support long-standing self-care at home utilizing technology that is backed by science.”

EXI’s forward-thinking approach effectively combines person-centered consumer technology with healthcare delivered at home, and we’re excited to be part of it,” said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. “The collaboration of technologies, specifically with our Normatec compression systems, represents a win-win for patients and clinicians, supporting improved outcomes for patients within a remotely monitored, self-care model.”

Normatec’s precision pulse technology has been shown in numerous peer-reviewed studies to offer benefits as diverse as increased range of motion[1] and reduced pain sensitivity[2]. Studies have shown that a single bout of Normatec Pulse compression improves conduit artery endothelial function systemically, as well as RH blood flow in the compressed limbs[3], and that Normatec Pulse compression also significantly increases total and oxygenated haemoglobin[4].

About EXI

EXI is Exercise Intelligence – a Software as a Medical Device (SaMD), part of the emerging field of digital therapeutics, that supports professionals to prescribe and refer patients to exercise appropriately, and people with long-term health conditions to safely increase their physical activity. It’s designed for up to 23 co-morbid physical and mental health conditions, including prevalent and serious non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, asthma, COPD, depression, anxiety and stress. Fully regulated and bringing together behavior change science with the latest clinical evidence and physical activity guidelines, it delivers safe, scalable, measurable health interventions that are medically proven, achievable for the end user, and quick and simple to prescribe and monitor. It also harnesses behavior change support and rewards to engage patients in their prescription, drive adherence and support sustained physical activity. A smartphone app supports end users while a secure data portal allows the professional to monitor outcomes and adherence. For more information, visit EXI.life.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues, and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance, and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX, and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit the newly redesigned hyperice.com.

[1] Journal of Strength and Conditioning 2014

[2] Journal of Strength and Conditioning 2015

[3] European Journal of Applied Physiology 2015

[4] Journal of Sport Rehabilitation 2018