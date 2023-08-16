Generational Equity Advises Merithian Products in its Sale to Pegasus Supply Group

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client, Merithian Products Corp. to Pegasus Supply Group. The acquisition closed June 30, 2023.

Founded in 1992 and located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Merithian Products Corp. (MPC) is a value-added processing and packaging distributor of heat shrinkable tubing, wire management, task lighting, leak detection, and other industrial and automotive service and repair products. The Company is a one stop shop for maintenance and repair solutions, offering high quality products to meet a wide range of industry and business needs, including MPC’s flagship product, Thermafix® heat shrinkable tubing.

MPC’s value-added services include custom printing and cutting of its tubing, private label packaging, and custom kits. These processes follow strict UL and CSA certification requirements. In addition, the Company is the Canadian master distributor for Alert® work lights and cord reels, Tracerline® leak detection and diagnostic tools, and Black and Decker/DeWalt 12v automotive products, all of which are sourced to meet Canadian packaging standards and laws.

Pegasus Supply Group (PSG), located in Noblesville, Indiana is one of the largest independent distributors of cable ties, heat shrink, connectors, switches, 12 volt automotive, and other industrial products in North America, and a leading manufacturer of wire harnesses and related products.

With facilities in the U.S. and Canada, and an office in China, PSG globally sources its products to supply customers in the electrical, electronic, marine, fastener, industrial and aftermarket industries within North America with the highest quality products at the lowest cost available in the market. The Company’s focus across all brands is quality, customer service, support and JIT delivery for building long lasting partnerships with our customers across all selling channels.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director, M&A-Technology Practice Leader, David Fergusson, and his team led by Sr. Managing Director, M&A, Mike Hammer, with the support of Senior Managing Director, M&A, Corey Painter successfully closed the deal. Senior Managing Director Brian Hendershot established the initial relationship with MPC.

“The synergies for these two companies were obvious from the start and the chemistry of the participants was just as good,” said Hammer.

About Generational Equity

Generational Equity, Generational Capital Markets (member FINRA/SIPC), Generational Wealth Advisors, Generational Consulting Group, and DealForce are part of the Generational Group, which is headquartered in Dallas and is one of the leading M&A advisory firms in North America.

With more than 350 professionals located throughout 16 offices in North America, the companies help business owners release the wealth of their business by providing growth consulting, merger, acquisition, and wealth management services. The Generational suite of advisory services includes strategic and tactical growth consulting, exit planning education, business valuation, value enhancement strategies, M&A services, wealth management and digital services.

The M&A Advisor named Generational Equity Investment Banking Firm of the Year three years in a row, Valuation Firm of the Year in 2020, and North American Investment Bank of the Year in 2022 as well as Consulting Firm of the Year. The Global M&A Network named Generational USA Investment Bank of the Year in 2023. For more information visit https://www.genequityco.com/ or the Generational Equity press room.