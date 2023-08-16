Ohio Continues Leading Charge on Medicaid Modernization with Sandata Technologies Contract Renewal

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sandata Technologies, the pioneering force in the homecare industry, announces the renewal of its contract with the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM). ODM awarded Sandata the new contract from a competitive procurement administered by Ohio Department of Administrative Services (DAS).

Ohio was the first state to adopt the Open Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Model and obtain CMS certification. Sandata is grateful to ODM for entrusting them to continue to provide innovative solutions and further enhance their evolving technical infrastructure, including integrating EVV into their Ohio Medicaid Enterprise Solution (OMES) environment.

"ODM is impressive in its quest to find new ways to modernize Medicaid and provide important healthcare services to its more than 3.3 million residents of Ohio,” said Emmet O’Gara, Chief Executive Officer of Sandata. "Sandata is equally committed to making ongoing investments in our customers and their stakeholders as we reshape the future of homecare."

ODM has been at the forefront of leveraging EVV to help achieve their goals of enhancing health outcomes by ensuring top-notch home and community-based services (HCBS) for Ohioans. The renewal of this partnership with Sandata will drive further improvements, streamline the experience, and provide the ability to proactively monitor service gaps to reduce administrative burden on Ohio Medicaid providers and combat Medicaid fraud, waste, and abuse in near real time.

"We extend our gratitude to the State of Ohio for their steadfast trust in Sandata," added O'Gara. "We are excited to embark on this next phase together and continue to drive positive change in the homecare industry."

About Sandata

Sandata Technologies is the pioneering force in the homecare industry, consistently leading the way with innovative technology solutions. As a trusted leader, Sandata is deeply committed to addressing critical challenges in the homecare sector by expertly connecting the homecare ecosystem through innovative technology solutions. This commitment creates a positive and lasting impact on payers, providers, caregivers, and those who receive care.

Sandata’s industry-leading software, systems, and services optimize billing and claims processing for payers, streamline administrative processes for providers, and facilitate better experiences for caregivers and those who receive care. Sandata's vision and commitment to transforming the industry continue to shape the future of homecare, ensuring better outcomes for all involved.