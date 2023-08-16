Tuition-Free Virtual Public Schools Ready to Welcome Michigan Students Back to School

MANISTEE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As children across the state prepare to head back to school, many students could benefit from the alternative education offered by online tuition-free public schools tailored to their needs, and Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM), Insight School of Michigan (ISMI), Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA) and Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) are ready to welcome them. Enrollment for the four virtual public schools — powered by Stride K12 and led by Michigan-certified teachers — is now open for students located anywhere in the state.

Michigan’s K12 online schools draw on decades of experience in online education to offer high-quality education that meets state standards and is personalized to each student. The schools offer in-person events and touchpoints to help students stay connected in a digital learning environment.

“We’re committed to crafting a high-quality educational plan for each student that sets them up to achieve their goals after graduation,” said Randy Rodriguez, Head of School at MVCA. “As leaders in alternative education, Michigan’s online K12 schools offer students one-on-one interactions with teachers, courses that prepare them for successful career paths, credit recovery programs, interactive social events and flexible scheduling in a safe, welcoming learning environment.”

Each of the Stride-powered Michigan schools specializes in serving different student needs:

HVAM is based in Mesick and serves students across the state in grades K-12. The school offers dual enrollment opportunities, an Early Middle College program, career-focused electives as well as honors and credit recovery courses. In addition, HVAM offers a new transitional kindergarten prep program that introduces fundamental concepts to students, setting them up for long-term success.

MVCA, based in Hazel Park, helps K-12 students throughout the state learn at their own pace. Students have access to dual enrollment opportunities with local colleges, career readiness education, honors and AP courses and credit recovery programs, as well as the opportunity to receive credentials from the Global Seal of Biliteracy.

Enrollment is currently open for families throughout Michigan searching for alternative learning environments. To learn about enrolling, visit hvam.k12.com, insightmi.k12.com, mglva.k12.com and mvca.k12.com.

About Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan

Highpoint Virtual Academy of Michigan (HVAM) is an online public-school program of Mesick Consolidated Schools, serving students across the state of Michigan. HVAM is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about HVAM, visit hvam.k12.com.

About Insight School of Michigan

Insight School of Michigan (ISMI) is an online public school program serving students in grades 9-12 across the state of Michigan. ISMI is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about ISMI, visit mi.insightschools.net.

About Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy

Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA) is an online public school program of the Manistee School District, serving students across the state of Michigan. MGLVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MGLVA, visit mglva.k12.com.

About Michigan Virtual Charter Academy

Michigan Virtual Charter Academy (MVCA) is an online public school program of the Hazel Park School District serving students across the state of Michigan. MVCA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of proprietary K-12 curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MVCA, visit mvca.k12.com.