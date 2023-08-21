Reliable Robotics Demonstrates the Integration of Automated Aircraft into the National Airspace System with the Federal Aviation Administration

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reliable Robotics, a leader in safety-enhancing aircraft automation systems, completed a series of simulations and flight tests demonstrating successful integration of remotely piloted aircraft systems into congested airspace as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Urban Air Mobility Airspace Management Demonstration (UAMD). Funded by the FAA through Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU), the demonstration included a week-long series of flights in Northern California.

“The flight tests conducted by Reliable Robotics highlighted the ability for new aircraft systems to interact with third-party service providers and seamlessly integrate into future airspace environments, and provided critical data for future operations,” said Diana Liang, Enterprise Portfolio Manager at the FAA.

The test construct demonstrated Reliable’s ability to execute vectoring, airspeed diverts, and fly under various simulated weather conditions in simulated Class B airspace. Reliable shared aircraft telemetry through the company’s control center to OneSky, a third-party service provider, who in turn transmitted the data to the FAA’s NextGen Integration & Evaluation Capability (NIEC) research lab. FAA air traffic controllers participated in the test and provided the FAA NextGen program office with critical validation and insights for its UAM Conops 2.0.

“Collaborating with the FAA on demonstrations like this will help enable the future of mobility and the evolution of our airspace to accommodate new aircraft systems,” said Davis Hackenberg, VP of Government Partnerships at Reliable Robotics. “Watching our system successfully operate in a live test environment is exciting, and we are proud to help pave the way for future integration of large uncrewed aircraft.”

Reliable’s system will improve aviation safety and prevent common causes of accidents such as controlled flight into terrain, and loss of control, by enabling continuous autopilot engagement through taxi, takeoff and landing. In June, the FAA formally accepted Reliable's certification plan.

About Reliable Robotics

Reliable Robotics launched in 2017 to bring safe, certified automation systems to commercial aviation. The company’s system enables remote operation of any aircraft type. Reliable’s vision is to transform the way we move goods and people around the planet with safer, more convenient and more affordable air transportation. The company is headquartered in Mountain View, CA and has a distributed global workforce. Learn more and see job openings at https://reliable.co.

Connect on LinkedIn | YouTube | Twitter

Reliable Robotics Corporation and its respective logos are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of the company. Other products and company names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective owners.